Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More reveals if he will meet Veer Pahariya in Salman Khan-hosted show, says 'I don't know...'

Stand-up comedian Pranit More also revealed why he agreed to do the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More got himself in a controversy earlier this year when he was assualted by Veer Pahariya fans after he made jokes on Sky Force actor in his show. Later, Veer issued an apology for the incident stating that he had nothing to do with the incident and would make sure that the attackers are held responsible. Now, Pranit is one of the contestants inside Bigg Boss 19, and the stand-up comic says that he wasn't offered Salman Khan show due to this controversy.

Talking to India Today, he said, "People have forgotten everything that I did and are taking credit unnecessarily. I never needed controversy, but sadly, it has become part of being an artist. I have always done big shows, and because I was famous enough, they even took notice of me. But I also checked with the makers, and they said they got me because I am funny, not because of what happened. And neither did I do this show because of that."

When he was further asked if he would meet Veer when he comes in as a guest inside Bigg Boss 19, More replied, "I don’t know what I’ll do in that situation. But yes, I’ll definitely meet him. I don’t know what the conversation will be like, though."

Pranit also shared why he agreed to do Bigg Boss 19 as he stated, "The thing is, while doing stand-up, I always feel that I am able to only show one side to the audience. Usually, I don’t go to podcasts and other shows. So, when this opportunity came, I thought it was a good one to let people see who I am. Plus, you can make your jokes here, too. In short, this is another setup for me where I can do my crowd work. And of course, you get a whole new audience."

Also featuring Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

