Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...

TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police, details inside

New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More reveals if he will meet Veer Pahariya in Salman Khan-hosted show, says 'I don't know...'

Delhi NCR rains: Over 340 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory; check details here

Sonu Nigam says remakes 'are not bad at all' as Bijuria gets remade in Varun, Janhvi-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Putin wants to become immortal? On hot mic, Russian President tells China's Xi Jinping...

'No matter how well you perform...': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate breaks silence on India snub, calls on selectors to explain

GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here

Massive relief for middle-class as GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; THESE items to get cheaper from Sept 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Mu

TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police, details inside

TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police

New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More reveals if he will meet Veer Pahariya in Salman Khan-hosted show, says 'I don't know...'

Stand-up comedian Pranit More also revealed why he agreed to do the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 11:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More reveals if he will meet Veer Pahariya in Salman Khan-hosted show, says 'I don't know...'
Pranit More and Veer Pahariya
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Stand-up comedian Pranit More got himself in a controversy earlier this year when he was assualted by Veer Pahariya fans after he made jokes on Sky Force actor in his show. Later, Veer issued an apology for the incident stating that he had nothing to do with the incident and would make sure that the attackers are held responsible. Now, Pranit is one of the contestants inside Bigg Boss 19, and the stand-up comic says that he wasn't offered Salman Khan show due to this controversy.

Talking to India Today, he said, "People have forgotten everything that I did and are taking credit unnecessarily. I never needed controversy, but sadly, it has become part of being an artist. I have always done big shows, and because I was famous enough, they even took notice of me. But I also checked with the makers, and they said they got me because I am funny, not because of what happened. And neither did I do this show because of that."

When he was further asked if he would meet Veer when he comes in as a guest inside Bigg Boss 19, More replied, "I don’t know what I’ll do in that situation. But yes, I’ll definitely meet him. I don’t know what the conversation will be like, though."

Pranit also shared why he agreed to do Bigg Boss 19 as he stated, "The thing is, while doing stand-up, I always feel that I am able to only show one side to the audience. Usually, I don’t go to podcasts and other shows. So, when this opportunity came, I thought it was a good one to let people see who I am. Plus, you can make your jokes here, too. In short, this is another setup for me where I can do my crowd work. And of course, you get a whole new audience."

Also featuring Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek; Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

READ | Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as her iconic Bandra restaurant is set to close permanently this Thursday: 'End of an era as we...'
Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as her iconic Bandra restaurant is set to close
After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season
After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have perfect answer to THESE common questions, to make you ace Interviews like a PRO
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have perfect answer to THESE common questions...
Delhi-NCR to witness continued rains, all schools CLOSED in Noida, Ghaziabad till..., check details here
Delhi-NCR to witness continued rains, all schools CLOSED in Noida, Ghaziabad til
Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'
Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transf
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE