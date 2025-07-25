Bigg Boss 19: New season of Salman Khan show officially announced with new logo, fans say 'bas log acche le aana is baar'

As per reports, Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 19 for the first three months and Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan will take over as the hosts in the last two months.

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have officially started the countdown of the Salman Khan-hosted show by unveiling the new logo on its social media platforms. Colors TV and JioHotstar shared a short clip with the caption, "Naa chalegi koi chaal yaa neeti kyunki iss baar Bigg Boss mein rachi jaayegi anokhi rajneeti. BIGG BOSS. Coming Soon." As per reports, Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 19 for the first three months and Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan will take over as the hosts in the last two months.

Bigg Boss 19 new logo

The Bigg Boss 19 logo is the new eye design, a striking multicolour symbol that hints at the many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment the show promises to bring. The eye, which has become an iconic symbol of the Bigg Boss universe, gets a bold new upgrade this year - it plunges into a world of colour, attitude, and untamed energy. With this reveal, the show signals its comeback and invites fans to gear up for another explosive season inside the house.

Fan reactions to the new season

Bigg Boss fans jumped in the comments section and shared their excitement for the new season. While one of them said, "Bas ab acche log le aana is baar", another wrote, "Yaa Allah tera shukr hai! Sabar ki ghadiyaan khatam hui finally." "Very excited for Bigg Boss 19, I hope contestants ache honge", read another comment. Requesting the makers to go with the traditional theme, one netizen wrote, "Please is baar normal Bigg Boss rakhna with tasks, nominations, captain etc."

Celebs approached for Bigg Boss 19

As per multiple reports, celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss 19 are Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan, and Mickey Makeover among others. The final names of contestants will only be revealed when the show premieres.

