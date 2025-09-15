Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

After getting slammed for playing a woman card on Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama attacks the composer again, but this time with her words and non-cooperation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video
Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama, who pretends to be 'friends' with Amaal Malik, has again gone into loggerheads with him. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Nehal was openly slammed, criticised, and bashed by host Farah Khan for blaming Amaal Malik of alleged misbehaviour during the Sports Day task. Farah slammed Nehal for 'enjoying' the attention she was getting from the house on the pretext of alleged misbehaviour. However, Nehal tried to justify her outrage due to her traumatic past that triggered such reactions, but Amaal and the other housemates disagreed with her reasons. 

On Monday, Nehal and Amaal again got into a heated argument over the kitchen duties. As per the latest updates shared by Bigg Boss handles on X, Amaal asked Nehal to look after breakfast and lunch. In the afternoon, Amaal was expecting lunch to be ready, but Nehal revealed that it was not prepared and would be delayed. As a house captain, Amaal took a vote from the housemates if they were okay with having a late lunch, and most disagreed with it. Amaal instructed Nehal to work on her speed and get the food ready, but this advice didn't go well with her. 

A furious Nehal ranted about Amaal's attitude, and she discussed it with Pranit More. Nehal abused Amaal and said, "Jo insaan do hafte se ch*****a ki tarah padha tha, ab vo mujhe bol raha hai kam chhor!" This statement has earned more hate for Nehal online, and she's been trolled for her language and overall toxic persona. A netizen wrote, "Amaal, you shook everyone up. The captaincy has just started; the real fun is yet to come. Now no one will have the guts to make Amaal captain again. He shook the whole house in one week." Another netizen wrote, "Nehal ka dil to ganda hai hi, zubaan bhi gandi hai." A few hours before this commotion, Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha had an ugly argument, leading to their permanent nomination throughout the season.

