Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...

Nehal Chudasama got into another heated argument with men in Bigg Boss 19, and went on to slam Gaurav Khanna as a 'narcissist'.
Bigg Boss 19: The kitchen is once again the battleground in Bigg Boss 19, and Nehal Chudasama has found herself in the eye of the storm. Despite cooking tirelessly for the house, Nehal not only missed out on food herself but also witnessed fellow contestants being denied their share. Taking a firm stand, she raised her voice for everyone — but this didn’t sit well with Abhishek, leading to a heated altercation.
The fight escalated when Abhishek allegedly pointed a finger at her, leaving Nehal furious. “Do not show me the finger,” she snapped, visibly shaken by the gesture. Moments later, Nehal broke down, accusing him of being disrespectful. In an emotional burst, she called Gaurav Khanna a “narcissist,” questioning his behaviour inside the house.
Watch the viral fight between Nehal and Abhishek
Who do you support in verbal spat between #AbhishekBajaj & #NehalChudasama ?— Khabri (@real_khabri_1) August 28, 2025
Comment- Name#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/xyayXMtMjm
This isn’t the first time Nehal has faced such kitchen chaos. Earlier, she had locked horns with Gaurav Khanna, but this time, the clash turned deeply personal. Contestants looked on as Nehal, who is usually strong and composed, let her vulnerabilities show.
Fans on social media are hailing her resilience in the BB19 house. Whether cooking or confronting, Nehal Chudasama is proving that she won’t let anyone dismiss her efforts. With her mix of strength and vulnerability, she might be hailed among the strong contestants in the house.
Gaurav vs Kunickaa fight was instigated by Tanya Mittal
In Thursday's episode, Tanya speaks to Kunickaa and Gaurav near the restroom area. Tanya praises Kunickaa, saying that the veteran actress shares the strongest bond with Gaurav. Kunickaa ain't happy about it, and says, "Aisa galatfami hai, mujhe bhi bola gaya tha." Tanya leaves with a smirk, knowing that Kunickaa and Gaurav will argue, and they truly do. Gaurav tries to explain to Kunickaa that Tanya is trying to 'poison' her mind. The veteran actress furiously lashes out at Gaurav, "Woh kuch bhi kar rahi ho yaar. Ek tarf mummy-mummy bol rahe ho, aur dusri tarf...
Mummy ko hi bete ke against bhadka diya.. #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/JjzeQtS9Pl— Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) August 28, 2025
She further adds, "Main kisi ki mummy hoon nahi, and if you say that, then have the guts to come up and treat me like that with respect." Tanya watches them from the garden area, laughs at their argument, and tells Zeeshan Qadri and others, "Bhaynkar ladh rahe hai." Kunickaa ends up saying, "Ab aayega maza game mein," hinting that she won't entertain Gaurav any further. Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar and Colors.