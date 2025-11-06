FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Television

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

The eleven contestants currently locked inside Bigg Boss 19 house are Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwari, and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 12:20 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life
Amaal Mallik and Neelam Giri
Hosted by Salman Khan, the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to dominate headlines with its explosive drama, shocking twists, and high-voltage entertainment. Airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, the show began with 16 contestants stepping into the Bigg Boss house, later joined by two wildcard entrants who further intensified the competition.

In a quiet corner of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Neelam Giri and Amaal Mallik opened up about the shifting group dynamics after Zeishan and Baseer's exit. The two reflected on how their once-strong friendships had fractured, leaving tension lingering in the air. Amaal encouraged Neelam to reconcile with Shehbaz Badesha, suggesting she should talk things out and clear the air.

However, Neelam firmly refused, saying she wasn't comfortable doing so at the moment. The conversation took an emotional turn when Neelam spoke about her strained relationship with Farrhana Bhatt, declaring, "Farhana will never be my friend, she’ll be my enemy till the end, for life." Farrhana has turned into the vamp of this season due to her constant fights with other contestants.

Apart from Neelam, Amaal, Shehbaz, and Farrhana; the other seven contestants currently locked inside Bigg Boss 19 house are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwari, and Kunickaa Sadanand. Shehzab and Malti are the two wildcard contestants, who entered the show on 14th and 42nd day, respectively.

Out of the 18 contestants who entered Bigg Boss 19, Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Additionally, Pranit More exited the house due to health concerns. However, it remains uncertain whether Pranit will make a comeback later in the season.

READ | 'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
