TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home

Before stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Nagma shared heartfelt words while showing him that he need not worry about anything outside the house and should only focus on his game and win the reality game show.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home
Image credit: Instagram
Bigg Boss 19 witnessed an emotional turn during the latest eviction episode as social media star Nagma Mirajkar bid farewell to the house. Her eviction clearly made her boyfriend and contestant Awez Darbar extremely emotional.

Before stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Nagma shared heartfelt words while showing him that he need not worry about anything outside the house and should only focus on his game and win the reality game show. In a cute and light moment, Nagma promised to take charge of all their wedding preparations meanwhile. As soon as she said this, Awez was seen smiling ear to ear while all the other housemates were seen shooting and whistling.

The couple who have been winning hearts with their chemistry and genuine affection gave fans yet another memorable moment. While Awez was seen breaking down in tears while bidding the love of his life a farewell from the house, Nagma, on the other hand, was seen trying to be strong and holding back her tears. In fact, Awez was also seen telling Nagma that her eviction was unfair and so was her nomination because it was not her mistake at all. It so happened that during the nomination task, because of Abhishek Bajaj's mistake, both Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar got nominated.

Awez's love was clearly visible throughout her journey in the Bigg Boss house. During a fight with contestant Baseer Ali, Awez was seen taking a firm stand for Nagma. Awez and Baseer, during a task, crossed their lines and got extremely agitated during the captaincy task. The two even had a heated argument, following which Baseer Ali threatened to reveal Awez’s secrets in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Following this, Awez was extremely furious at Baseer for involving Nagma in the argument and almost charged at him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

