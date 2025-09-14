Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show in shocking double elimination

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Awez Darbar broke down as Farah Khan announced Nagma Mirajkar's name as the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 19. In a shocking twist, Natalia Janoszek also left the house in double elimination.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After the first two weeks in Bigg Boss 19 saw no evictions, the Salman Khan-hosted show saw a double elimination in its third Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday, September 14. As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh, Farah Khan stepped in as the host and announced that Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek have been evicted from the reality show.

The announcement left the house shaken, with Awez Darbar breaking down as Nagma's name was called out. "She is very strong and everything I have been taught about social media is because of her," he said emotionally, before hugging her tightly. As the housemates gathered around to bid goodbye, it turned into one of the most emotional moments of the season so far.

Awez, still teary-eyed, later told Nagma during their parting hug, "This is not fair, you should have been given a fair chance to play the game." Both Nagma and Natalia were evicted as a result of Abhishek’s misstep in the nomination task, which left housemates questioning the fairness of the outcome.

After Nagma’s exit, Awez was seen confiding in other contestants, saying the show "was not for her," underlining just how deeply her departure affected him. The surprise double elimination not only left the house reeling but also set the stage for shifting dynamics and heightened drama as the competition moves forward.

This Weekend Ka Vaar also saw Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla as the guests to promote their upcoming legal dramedy Jolly LLB 3, which is set to release in cinemas on September 19. It marked Arshad's return to Bigg Boss after 18 years as the Kabul Express actor hosted the first season of the reality show, that lasted from November 2006 to January 2007.

READ | Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
