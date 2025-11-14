Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'

Mridul Tiwari opens up about the how the makers are trying their best to protect 'their people', and even exposed their tactic that led to his elimination.

Three weeks before Bigg Boss 19's grand finale, social media influencer Mridul Tiwari got eliminated in a shocking mid-week eviction. Soon after taking the exit, Mridul joins DNA India for an exclusive chat, sharing his thoughts and exposing the makers' trickery to save their favourites. For the unversed, Mridul was evicted after receiving only 4 votes from the live audience, consisting of 50 members. The votes were distributed among Mridul, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna, with Gaurav receiving the most.

Mridul has over 6 million followers on Instagram. Ask him if he finds his eviction a smart plan to kick him out of the competition, he adds, "Jab yeh log andar aaye the, toh unse kaha gaya tha to vote for the next captain of the house. Unko elimination ke baare mein nahi bataya gaya tha. Woh logon ne mujhe as captain dekh chuke hain, and even they wanted Gaurav to become the captain, so the majority votes went in his favour. Main bhi chahata tha ki Gaurav bhai jeete, and captain bane, but yeh elimination ka nahi pata tha."

Mridul also opens up about the unfair behaviour of makers for safeguarding their 'favourites', and recalls instances when Kunickaa Sadanand was saved multiple times. "Jab-jab poora ghar nominate hua, jo unhe na bhejna ho, toh yeh log Diwali offer le aaye, Dusshera offer le aaya, eviction nahi hua. Jabhi laga ki Kunickaa ji jayegi, toh bach jaati. First week mein kavach de diya. Toh yeh toh dikh raha hai ki unhe bachane ki poori koshish kar rahi hai."

While discussing the housemates, Mridul lashes out at Farrhana Bhatt and even calls her the most undeserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 19. Mridul warns that if Farrhana wins the show, he will never recommend his people to participate. "Ek baat batau aap, ek ladki jo poore din jhagde karti ho, kalesh karti ho, kya aap unhe as winner dekhna chahoge? Uska bas ek hi kaam hai, jhagde karna aur camera apni taraf attract kare. Agar yeh ladki show jeet gayi toh main kabhi kisi ko nahi kahunga ki Bigg Boss jaye." At last, he wishes Gaurav Khanna to win the show, and signs off with a promise of catching up with him after the show.