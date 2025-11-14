Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....

Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'

Mridul Tiwari opens up about the how the makers are trying their best to protect 'their people', and even exposed their tactic that led to his elimination.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'
Mridul Tiwari
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Three weeks before Bigg Boss 19's grand finale, social media influencer Mridul Tiwari got eliminated in a shocking mid-week eviction. Soon after taking the exit, Mridul joins DNA India for an exclusive chat, sharing his thoughts and exposing the makers' trickery to save their favourites. For the unversed, Mridul was evicted after receiving only 4 votes from the live audience, consisting of 50 members. The votes were distributed among Mridul, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna, with Gaurav receiving the most. 

Mridul has over 6 million followers on Instagram. Ask him if he finds his eviction a smart plan to kick him out of the competition, he adds,  "Jab yeh log andar aaye the, toh unse kaha gaya tha to vote for the next captain of the house. Unko elimination ke baare mein nahi bataya gaya tha. Woh logon ne mujhe as captain dekh chuke hain, and even they wanted Gaurav to become the captain, so the majority votes went in his favour. Main bhi chahata tha ki Gaurav bhai jeete, and captain bane, but yeh elimination ka nahi pata tha."

Watch the video interview of Mridul Tiwari

Mridul also opens up about the unfair behaviour of makers for safeguarding their 'favourites', and recalls instances when Kunickaa Sadanand was saved multiple times. "Jab-jab poora ghar nominate hua, jo unhe na bhejna ho, toh yeh log Diwali offer le aaye, Dusshera offer le aaya, eviction nahi hua. Jabhi laga ki Kunickaa ji jayegi, toh bach jaati. First week mein kavach de diya. Toh yeh toh dikh raha hai ki unhe bachane ki poori koshish kar rahi hai." 

While discussing the housemates, Mridul lashes out at Farrhana Bhatt and even calls her the most undeserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 19. Mridul warns that if Farrhana wins the show, he will never recommend his people to participate. "Ek baat batau aap, ek ladki jo poore din jhagde karti ho, kalesh karti ho, kya aap unhe as winner dekhna chahoge? Uska bas ek hi kaam hai, jhagde karna aur camera apni taraf attract kare. Agar yeh ladki show jeet gayi toh main kabhi kisi ko nahi kahunga ki Bigg Boss jaye." At last, he wishes Gaurav Khanna to win the show, and signs off with a promise of catching up with him after the show.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Bihar Election 2025:Will BJP reject Nitish, form government with Samrat as CM??
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress is leading in 4 constituencies
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE