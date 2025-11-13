FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari eliminated in shocking mid-week eviction from Salman Khan show, top 9 contestants left are...

After Mridul Tiwari's mid-week eviction, top 9 contestants left in Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 12:27 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In a shocking mid-week twist in Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari was evicted after receiving the least number of votes from the fans who entered the house. In the Prachar Task, the contestants were divided into three teams - Team Gaurav consisting of Gaurav Khanna, Mridul, and Pranit More; Team Kunickaa including Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal; and Team Shehbaz featuring Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Ashnoor Kaur with Amaal Mallik overseeing the task.

Bigg Boss then gathered all housemates in the assembly room and announced that live fans will now enter the house in three batches to cast their votes. Team Gaurav and Team Kunickaa received 15 minutes for campaigning, while Team Shehbaaz got 7.5 minutes. Bigg Boss also revealed that the contestant with the least votes will face mid-week elimination, while those with the highest votes will become captaincy contenders.

As The Prachar Task began, the first round saw Team Gaurav taking the stage. Mridul spoke about authenticity in his game, Pranit impressed the fans with his wit and stand-up style, and Gaurav delivered a powerful and dignified speech. Next, Team Kunickaa took over. Farrhana showed her fiery attitude, while Tanya shared her emotional storytelling, and Kunickaa gave a heartfelt speech.
In the fina round with Team Shehbaz, Malti passionately presented her journey, Ashnoor recounted her story from childhood, and Shehbaz lightened the mood with his trademark humour.

After the ballots were opened, Amaal revealed the results. Gaurav and Shehbaz emerged as the top-voted contestants, becoming the new captaincy contenders. Shockingly, Mridul received the fewest votes and got evicted mid-week, leaving the house in tears. Gaurav was visibly shaken, regretting his decision to include Mridul in his team, while Amaal and others praised Mridul’s humility and good values, calling him one of the most grounded people in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

