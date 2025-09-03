Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari blasts Kunickaa Sadanand after she nominates him, says 'chamchagiri toh naa main...'

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke, Reliance Group to pack Rs 180000000000 deal with...amid Russian oil purchase challenges
TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 19 has been delivering intense drama from the very first week, with clashes breaking out between contestants almost every day. One of the most talked-about participants, veteran Bollywood actress Kunickaa Sadanand, has already been at the center of several heated arguments. This time, she locked horns with fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari, and things quickly escalated.
In the latest episode, Kunickaa was seen nominating Mridul for elimination. While giving her reason, she called him a “bin painde ka lota,” implying that he keeps switching sides according to situations and doesn’t have a firm stand of his own. Her sharp words didn’t sit well with Mridul, who immediately responded with strong remarks of his own.
He accused Kunickaa of favoring people who agree with her without thinking for themselves and labeled them her “chamcha.” Mridul made it clear that he wouldn’t blindly follow anyone, saying he would neither flatter her nor anyone else in the house. His calm yet assertive reply impressed many of the housemates, including Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, and Nehal Chudasama, who clapped and cheered for him after his statement.
Kunickaa was heard saying, “Main Mridul ko nominate karna chahungi, kyunki mujhe lagta hai ki Mridul bin painde ke lote ki tarah idhar udhar ludakta jata hai.” Mridul fired back with, “Matlab aapke saath jo rahega, peeche peeche laga rahega, wo aapke liye achha hai. Chamchagiri toh naa main kisi aur ki karunga na aapki kar paunga.”
This is not Kunickaa’s first confrontation in the house. On September 1, she had a major argument with Farrhana Bhatt, which turned ugly. Farrhana crossed the line by calling Kunickaa a “flop star” and even went as far as saying that her children must be ashamed of her. The heated exchange left the entire house stunned and made headlines outside the Bigg Boss house.