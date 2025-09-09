Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says 'I feel bad when you…', watch viral video

Natalia opened up to Mridul, confessing that she feels bad when he doesn’t give her enough time and instead talks more with Abhishek.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 12:23 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says 'I feel bad when you…', watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, viewers witnessed a serious and emotional conversation between Mridul and Natalia that revealed the changing dynamics of their bond.

Natalia opened up to Mridul, confessing that she feels bad when he doesn’t give her enough time and instead talks more with Abhishek. She admitted that it makes her feel ignored. Listening to her concerns, Mridul also shared his feelings, saying he too feels hurt at times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He told Natalia that if she considers him her friend, then for him, all other girls are like his sisters. He explained that she holds a special place for him, and that’s why it affects him when she treats him like everyone else.

Mridul added that just as she wouldn’t want him to talk to other girls in a certain way, he also doesn’t like it when she similarly talks to other boys. Social media users have reacted to their conversation, one of them wrote, "Bahu milgi."  The second one said, "Yr yeh kitti pyari lg rhi hai." The third one said, "Kuch smjh nhi aaya par majja aaya." Another one said, "Kash Mirdul bhai na english sekh li hoti aj Nataliya aus ki gf hoti."

About Mridul:

Hailing from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and now settled in Noida, Mridul isn’t just any social media influencer. With over 4.5 million Instagram followers and 19 million YouTube subscribers, his skits, packed with local dialects, quick wit, and relatable humor, have made him a household name among India’s youth. His popularity was so solid going in that YouTubers like Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal, Armaan Malik, and Manveer Gurjar publicly backed him before he even stepped into the Bigg Boss house.

But Mridul’s life off-camera hasn’t been without drama. Earlier this year, his luxury Lamborghini became the center of a police case after a crash in Noida’s Sector 94 left two construction workers with broken legs. A viral video from the scene showed the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, asking, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?” The incident quickly spiraled into headlines because the car was registered in Mridul’s name — even though he wasn’t driving.

Police later clarified that Deepak, a car dealer, was test-driving the Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini as Mridul had put it up for sale. Despite not being directly involved, the accident pulled him into a wave of scrutiny far outside the world of lighthearted comedy videos he’s known for.

 

