HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul gets into physical fight with Shehbaz Badesha for this shocking reason

BiggBoss 19's wildcard entry, Shehbaz is now in the spotlight for another reason, an ugly fight with Mridul Tiwari.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 11:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul gets into physical fight with Shehbaz Badesha for this shocking reason
Image credit: Instagram
Bigg Boss 19 has been running for just two weeks, but drama in the house has already reached another level. From the ‘gharwalon ki sarkar’ theme to intense nomination and captaincy tasks, contestants have been keeping viewers hooked.

This week, host Salman Khan added more spice to the game by introducing the first wild card entry,  Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha. His arrival brought fresh energy to the house. Since his entry, Shehbaz has been actively taking part in tasks and giving contestants what many are calling “a major reality check.” His friendly bonds in the house have also reminded fans of Shehnaaz’s stint on the show.

But Shehbaz is now in the spotlight for another reason, an ugly fight with Mridul Tiwari. According to a viral tweet, the argument began over a bed issue. What began as a disagreement quickly turned into a heated exchange of words, and the two contestants ended up abusing each other. Reports also suggest that things got so tense that the situation nearly became physical.

A physical fight is against the rules of Bigg Boss, which is why many viewers are now asking, “Will Bigg Boss punish Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari?” Fans will have to wait for the next episode to see if the makers take action against them.

