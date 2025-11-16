FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Television

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...

The Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar is loaded with Pranit More's roast, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ka Khiladi's 'shocking' task, and a special appearance of a celebrity astrologer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Moment of truth for Farrhana Bhatt, astrologer says 'tumhe success ka matlab nahi pata', Tanya Mittal breaks down after expert REVEALS...
Tanya Mittal with the celebrity astrologer at Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday, and host Rohit Shetty welcomes the celebrity astrologer Jai Madaan. The expert makes some shocking predictions about the finalists. The channel shared a new promo, featuring Jai predicting what lies ahead for Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaaz Badesha, and others. 

Jai Madaan asks every finalist to pen their signature on a piece of paper. Jai makes her prediction by looking at their signatures. Then Jai takes questions from everyone. Farrhana Bhatt asks her, "Mujhe success kab milegi (When will I become successful)?" Jai replies, "Aapko success ka sahi matlab hi nahi pata (You don't know the true meaning of success)," leaving Farrhana overwhelmed. While speaking to Amaal, Jai asserts, "Aapko dushmano ki zarrorat nahi (You don't need enemies)." Amaal understands and continues, "Main khudh apna dushman hoon." Jai confronts Ashnoor and makes her realise that she doesn't need to create a world around the person she trusts, "Jab koi pasand aa jaye, toh uske aas-pass duniya nahi basai jaati (If you like someone, that shouldn't mean that your world would be limited to that person)."

Jai Madaan hints about Tanya Mittal's dark past

Jai Madaan continues interacting with contestants, and then she comes to Tanya Mittal. Jai says that her signature indicates a dark past. "Aapke signature ko dekh ke lagta hai ki aapko bahut bully kiya gaya hai (Looking at your signature, it seems like you were bullied a lot)." After hearing Jai, Tanya couldn't control herself and broke down. Jai sympathises with Tanya and calls her for a hug. As soon as Jai consoles her, she cries, confirming her painful past. The upcoming episodes will also have a special roast stand-up act of Pranit More. Host Rohit Shetty also conducts Khatron Ke Khiladi's shock band stunt on the contestants. For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19 will be coming to an end in December first week. 

Also read: Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun jeeta, kaun haara...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
