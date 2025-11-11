Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

As Bigg Boss 19 is three weeks away from the grand finale, a mid-week eviction twist stuns housemates. The finale eviction is way more shocking. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 19: Three weeks more, and fans will finally get the winner of the 19th season. As the show nears the grand finale, it's getting interesting each day. The taskmaster has dropped another major bomb, which left the housemates shocked. At first, Bigg Boss announces a grand task in which the house is divided into three political parties- Team Gaurav, Team Kunickaa, and Team Shehbaaz. A massive setup is created in the garden area for the captaincy task, and each party must promote itself to win over others.

After the massive, ugly arguments between Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Mridul Tiwari, the live audience enters the house, probably to choose the winners of the captaincy task. The taskmaster then drops another huge twist. As per the task, the most-voted team will become the contenders for captaincy, while the least-voted team will face immediate eviction. The results will be based on the votes of the live audience.

After the live voting, the bottom two were Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari. According to information from BB Tak and other X handles, Mridul receives the fewest votes, which leads to his eviction.

Mridul Tiwari is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss19 house in mid-week eviction twist through Live Audiences (Via Filmwindow) — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2025

Netizens reactions to Mridul Tiwari

Several netizens have lost their cool on Mridul's eviction, and they have lashed out at the makers for the 'unfair' eviction. A cybercitizen wrote, "What a scripted show this has become. This is not a REALITY show anymore; the makers decide who stays, who gets evicted, and who will win. Audience votes are just used for TRP and viewership, while all the decisions are taken by them. Big disappointment! Baseer, Abhishek & now Mridul's eviction, well planned by makers. While their many favs got saved with no eviction twist."

Another cybercitizen wrote, "It should have been #ShehbazBadesha! He is completely jokar and boring, adding nothing substantial to the show. It's truly unfair that a genuine, loyal player like #MridulTiwari had to leave. At least Mridul was genuine, a great friend to #GauravKhanna, and consistently gave back to Farrhana when she was toxic! The mid-week eviction chose the wrong target. We lost a dignified player, and the house lost a crucial balance! #BiggBoss19." As per the reports, Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will happen in the first week of December.