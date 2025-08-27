Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Television

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Meet Tanya Mittal, who claims her bodyguards saved policemen, 100 people at Mahakumbh, calls herself 'boss', spiritual content creator

Before Bigg Boss, Tanya was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018, which led her into modelling and branding projects.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Meet Tanya Mittal, who claims her bodyguards saved policemen, 100 people at Mahakumbh, calls herself 'boss', spiritual content creator
Image credit: Instagram
Tanya Mittal, who is currently in Bigg Boss 19, is getting brutally trolled for being in her “own bubble.” Viewers have pointed out that she often talks about her wealth and lifestyle, and recently claimed that her bouncers saved policemen and around 100 people during the Maha Kumbh.

Clips of her statements have been circulating online, sparking debates about her personality inside the house. 

Tanya entered Bigg Boss with a collection of over 500 customised sarees, around 50 kilos of jewellery, and even her own silver utensils — making her the only contestant allowed to bring personal utensils. Host Salman Khan teased her over her “VIP lifestyle” seen on Instagram, warning her that such comfort might not last in the show’s unpredictable environment.

Before Bigg Boss, Tanya was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018, which led her into modelling and branding projects. She also runs a handicraft brand she started with Rs. 500, which grew into a business valued at nearly Rs. 2 crores.

As per reports, apart from her business, she works with organisations like Girl Up and has adopted a village near Gwalior to support women’s health. She has also taken responsibility for two children, covering their education and basic needs.

Tanya has worked with tourism boards in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to promote heritage and culture. She has written books, shared poetry, and spoken at TEDx events.

Recently, she made headlines for her remarks on terrorism, saying, “This is a sensitive issue. My friends were helped by Kashmiri locals during crisis. Terrorism has no religion. India has only one religion—Bhartiya. We are all Indians, and we stand united.” While some agreed with her statement, it also drew strong reactions on social media.

