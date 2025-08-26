Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle, alleged affair with Kumar Sanu; she is...

At just 18, she married a man 13 years older and had her first child. But the marriage collapsed within a year. She left the joint family home and filed for divorce, starting an eight-year custody fight.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 08:43 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle, alleged affair with Kumar Sanu; she is...
Image credit: Instagram
Actress Kunickaa Sadanand has walked into the Bigg Boss 19 house, welcomed by Salman Khan, her co-star from hits like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Known for playing strong and bold characters, she now begins a new chapter under the reality TV spotlight.

Early Days in Showbiz

Kunickaa started her acting journey in Delhi with television shows. A chance meeting with actor Asrani’s wife opened the doors to the entertainment industry. Her big break came with the serial Swabhimaan, where she played the mother of an 18-year-old despite being only 28 herself. Soon after, she moved into films, winning attention for negative and bold roles in Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi. Her most loved role remains Shanti in Hum Saath Saath Hain, the trusted friend of Reema Lagoo’s character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

A Marriage at 18 

Kunickaa’s personal life saw challenges early on. At just 18, she married a man 13 years older and had her first child. But the marriage collapsed within a year. She left the joint family home and filed for divorce, starting an eight-year custody fight. When her son was 14, he asked her to stop the battle, and she let custody go to her ex-husband.

Live-in Romance with Pran’s Son

After her divorce, Kunickaa found love with Sunil Sikand, son of legendary actor Pran. They lived together for a while, enjoying an adventurous relationship, but parted ways when they realised it wasn’t working.

Second Marriage and Return to India

At 35, she married an American man, moved abroad, and had another son. But Kunickaa missed her career in Mumbai. She returned to India, but the marriage ended in 2006. This time, custody was in her favour, and she raised her younger son as a single mother.

Five-Year Affair with Kumar Sanu

In the 1990s, Kunickaa’s name was linked to singer Kumar Sanu, who was married but going through a rough patch. They travelled together, and she even helped manage his personal affairs. In her own words, “I was like a wife to him. I considered him my husband.” Their five-year relationship ended after tensions involving Sanu’s then-wife Rita, who once allegedly attacked Kunickaa’s car with a hockey stick.

A Life of Reinvention

From TV to films, from marriages to motherhood, Kunickaa has faced setbacks but kept moving forward. With Bigg Boss 19, she is ready for yet another reinvention — this time in front of millions of viewers.

