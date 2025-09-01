Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos

The drama in Bigg Boss 19 is just intense with each passing day. Imagine Tanya Mittal having a head-on fight with Zeishan Quadri, and Baseer Ali is getting hit by Farhana Bhat.

Bigg Boss 19's first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has left a major impact on the housemates; thus, the contestants are fighting with each other for petty reasons. Monday's episode will be full of arguments going wild. At first, we will get to see how Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhat argue over house duties. In a promo, Farhana slams Basser, and the latter gets furious and decides to teach her a lesson. Baseer takes out her bedsheet and throws it into the pool. An agitated Farhana bashes her verbally and then starts throwing pillows at him with full force. Baseer warns that she can't be physical with him, but Farhana shouts at him and continues abusing him.

In another promo, Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri were seen involved in an ugly argument. Tanya is assigned sweeping duties. Zeishan reminds her, "Smoking area bhi hai, woh bhi saaf hota hai garden ke saath. Tanya refuses to clean the smoking room and says, "Woh main nahi karungi." On asking the reason, Tanya replies, "Smoking room is not a living room, it is used by only five persons. The one who uses the room can pick up the ashes and clean it." After a furious back-and-forth, Baseer tells Tanya, "Nahi karogi toh khana nahi milega," but Tanya takes it casually and says, "Mat dena, chilao mat." Zeishan confronts Tanya and mocks her, saying, "Jab tak issue nahi banayegi, dikhegi kaise?" Tanya and Zeishan continue to argue, leaving others shocked.

Before these two fights, Bigg Boss sacks Kunickaa Sadanand from the captaincy for her weak performance, and even snatches the immunity from her. At the end, Ashnoor Kaur becomes the new captain of the house, beating Abhishek Bajaj, and five contestants get nominated for the week: Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Kunicka Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and Colors.