Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'

TELEVISION
Ahead of the family week, a massive fight broke out between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik over kitchen chores.
Bigg Boss 19: Drama never stops in the Bigg Boss house, no matter what. This week, the taskmaster will host the much-awaited Family Week, where family members of the contestants surprise them and bring some light, comical, and interesting moments to the show. However, before guests arrive, a major fight breaks out between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik, and that too, for the most ridiculous reason. In the new promo, Tanya, Malti, and Kunickaa were busy with their cooking in the kitchen. Suddenly, Amaal comes in and warns Tanya, "Tu apna glass dho ke dikha (Try to wash your own glass)." Hearing his arrogant tone, Tanya hits back, saying, "Tu rok ke dikha. This is my choice (stop me if you can)."
Amaal and Tanya's war of words
Amaal gets miffed with Tanya's reply, and he asserts, "This is your agenda to hurt me." To this, Tanya reverts, "Hurting you would be the last thing." Amaal cuts her off, "I don't even want you to look at me." Tanya tries to justify herself, saying, "Bahut cup dhulwaye hai issne (Amaal)." The composer shuts her down, "Main usse baat kar raha hu. Tu chup baith." Then Amaal attacks her personality, saying, "Dhong racha jaata hai yaha ghar mein." He mimics Mittal and recalls her words, "Main toh aise baat hi nahi kar sakti. Main toh kitni bholi hoon. Main spiritual hoon." Tanya gets irritated and slams Amaal, "Don't give me this nonsense, Amaal." It will be interesting to see how their ugly argument will end.
Tomorrow Episode Promo: It's Amaal Mallik VS. Tanya Mittalpic.twitter.com/OMlH48KSJv— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 16, 2025
Bigg Boss 19 finale
Bigg Boss 19 will have its grand finale in the next three weeks. The show will come to an end in December first week. Currently, we have 9 contestants in the house- Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Shehbaaz Badesha, and Amaal Mallik.