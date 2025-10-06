Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's lies, netizens react as wildcard entrant warns her 'people have seen your mini-skirt videos'

As expected, wildcard entrant Malti Chahar confronted Tanya Mittal for her superficial claims, and the latter got another realisation that her people are not buying everything she's saying in the house.

Tanya Mittal has finally started realising that she's becoming the butt of all jokes in the Bigg Boss house. Tanya, known for her superficial claims, boasting about her expensive lifestyle, is now facing the heat of them. On Sunday, October 5, BB 19 got its first wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar. The newest member of the house has made sure to burst the glossy-tinted bubble of Tanya, thus she confronted her like no one before.

In the new promo, Tanya and Malti are seen in the bedroom area, with the latter asking the former about her on-screen appearance. Tanya expected to hear something pleasant, but Malti gave her the most brutal reality check in recent times. Malti said, "You always tell that you wear a saree, but tumhare purane saare videos dikh rahe hai." Tanya replied, "Matlab meri har cheez pe research chal raha hai."

Malti explained that if she lies blatantly, people will do research to bring the facts out. "Jo keh rahi ho, aur agar woh sach nahi hai, toh woh sab bahar aa raha hai." Tanya tried to defend herself, saying, "Baklawa and all, yeh sab toh mein normal karti hoon." To this, Malti replied, "Woh toh hum bhi karte hai, but hum bolte nahi. It's about how you come across." She further explained, "For example, you said 'maine saree phen ke sab kiya', par log dekh rahe hai ki tune mini-skirt pheni hai."

Malti further made Tanya nervous when she added that cybercitizens are also enquiring about her businesses, "By the way, they're talking about all your businesses you've done. Kyunki tum koi business ki baatein karti nahi ho, toh tumne kya business kiya." Malti further grilled Tanya, "Tumne kaha ki tumne bahut struggle kiya, but tum toh kehti ho ki tum bahar nahi nikalti 6 ke baad, toh struggle kaha se hui." At the end, Tanya realised that she has messed up big time, and said, "Ab main chup rahungi." To this, Malti gave a striking reply, "Chup rehti kab ho."

This promo has gone viral, and netizens are lauding Malti for showing mirror to Tanya. Many are calling Malti the best thing happened to Bigg Boss 19.