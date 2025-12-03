FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...

After Malti Chahar's reported eviction, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More are the top five contestants on Bigg Boss 19. The Grand Finale on Sunday will see Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joining Salman Khan to promote Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 10:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar evicted from Salman Khan's show just before Grand Finale? Top 5 contestants are...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale updates
Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is headed for its Grand Finale on December 7. After 15 weeks of thrilling tasks, emotional drama, strategic gameplay, and intense fights; the winner of this season will be declared in the explosive final episode, which will start streaming on JioHotstar from 9 pm this Sunday.

The final week began with six contestants - Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. As per insider reports, Malti has been eliminated in a mid-week eviction. The entertainment channel Film Window, which shares latest updates from inside the Bigg Boss house, posted on its social media handles, "In a tense garden-area elimination task, housemates were asked to place their photo into the fire pit — and Malti’s flame turned bright red, marking her eviction."

Malti's eviction will be seen in the Thursday episode. Hence, the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav, Tanya, Farrhana, Pranit, and Amaal. The Friday and Saturday episodes will see the journey videos of the top five contestants, leading to the Grand Finale on Sunday. Out of these five, Gaurav is the strongest contender to win the show.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will see Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joining Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, stars marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. 

The Sameer Vidwans directorial was initially slated to be released on New Year's eve on December 31, but got preponed a week earlier to hit the cinemas on Christmas on December 25. It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Ikkis is Dharmendra's final film.

