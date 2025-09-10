Bigg Boss 19: MAJOR FIGHT between Baseer Ali, Pranit More due to..., house captain warns comedian 'problem mein phasega tu'

Bigg Boss 19 house captain Baseer Ali and Pranit More got into an ugly argument, and it all happened due to a rebellion by the stand-up comedian.

Bigg Boss 19: Another day, another major fight in the house. This time, it's Baseer Ali vs Pranit More. It all started when house captain Baseer called our Pranit for not fulfilling his cleaning duties. Baseer sternly warned Pranit, “Agar yeh tareeka raha na Pranit toh bahot problem mein fasega tu,” setting the tone for a tense exchange. Pranit hit back, insisting he had completed his share of work and accusing Baseer of raising issues just for the sake of pointing fingers. The spat intensified with Pranit saying, “Ek kaam karke sau baar ginata hai tu,” to which Baseer retaliated by branding him a “kaamchor” and emphasising that negligence in duties had been evident throughout the week.

While Pranit justified his attitude as a reaction to Baseer’s tone, he clarified that his frustration stemmed from work left undone, not personal grudges. “Don’t take my kindness for my weakness. I don’t have any issues with Pranit; I have issues with work not being done. If I wanted points, I could’ve done that throughout the week. Even as captain, I’m still doing duties,” Baseer asserted.

Watch the fight video

As soon as the video surfaced, it went viral, but left netizens divided. An internet user wrote, "Baseer is the Worst Captain ever! Lol koi usko seriously le he nahi raha hai. Kaise nalle ko Captain bana diya Bigg Boss aapne." Another internet user wrote, "Overacting hai ye Baseer jabardasti ka." One of the netizens wrote, "Kitni acting karta hai Baseer saaf dikh raha hai footage ke liye kuch bhi karta hai yeh."

Nominated contestants of the week

After the nomination task, four contestants got nominated for the week: Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. After two weeks of no eviction, Bigg Boss 19 will surely witness the first eviction this weekend. Bigg Boss 19 daily airs on JioHotstar and Colors.