TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Major fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhat, he calls her 'gadhi', she slams his '2 paise ka attitude' for...

Shehbaz Badesha's prank has not gone well with the housemates, and Abhishek Bajaj is among the most infuriated by it. When Bajaj was arguing with Shehbaz, Farhana jumped in defence, and it led to major fight between them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Major fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhat, he calls her 'gadhi', she slams his '2 paise ka attitude' for...
Abhishek Bajaj, Farhana Bhat
On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed one of its most dramatic fights in recent times, and it all started with a prank. Shehbaaz and Amaal pulled a prank by hiding essentials and personal belongings. From kitchen items like sugar, salt, and chai-patti to clothes, everything went missing, leaving the housemates shocked and furious. While some took it lightly, others demanded strict action, leading to fights, alliances, and major drama.

Heated fights and Bigg Boss intervention

The trouble began when Baseer warned that if the missing items were a prank, he “wouldn’t tolerate it.” Kunickaa told everyone to be cautious, while Neelam complained about the lack of kitchen supplies. Soon after, a big fight broke out between Amaal and Abhishek over a smelly t-shirt. Amaal wanted it kept in the storeroom, but Abhishek argued it belonged in the dustbin. Awez supported Amaal, and the argument became heated.

Bigg Boss had to step in with a stern announcement: the missing items were “not my doing.” In his serious “janhit mein jaari” tone, he also warned that hiding salt and sugar was dangerous since they are basic health needs. This only added fuel to the fire, as everyone wanted to know who was guilty.

The prank was finally exposed when items were found hidden around the house. Abhishek’s clothes were pulled out from under sofas, and essentials were discovered in secret spots. Neelam revealed that Shehbaaz had told her where he kept them, confirming he was behind it. This led to outrage, with Abhishek and Baseer demanding strict punishment.

Farhana Bhat defends Shehbaaz, gets into ugly argument with Abhishek

The captain decided Shehbaaz would lose his cigarettes and be given house duties. Though he agreed to the punishment, Shehbaaz refused to follow instructions from Abhishek and Pranit, sparking another fight. Zeeshan defended him, saying others had also made mistakes but were never punished. Things got worse when Abhishek called Farhana “gadhi” for supporting Shehbaaz, and she hit back by saying he had a “2 paisa ka attitude.”

Meanwhile, alliances shifted. Amaal felt guilty for Shehbaaz being targeted, but stayed quiet after Zeeshan advised him. Baseer doubted Zeeshan’s intentions, suspecting him of using him for footage. Awez and Pranit were also seen making their own strategies.

Nominations added more drama as housemates revealed their picks, showing new rifts: Abhishek got votes from Kunickaa, Farhana, Neelam, and Shehbaaz. Kunickaa was nominated by Gaurav, Ashnoor, Nehal, and Mridul. Pranit’s name came up from Baseer, Amaal, Shehbaaz, and Zeeshan. Baseer faced nominations from Pranit, Gaurav, and Tanya. However, tension peaked when Bigg Boss caught Neelam discussing nominations, leaving the housemates and the episode on a cliffhanger note. 

