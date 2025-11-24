Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal, leaves Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More shocked, she hits influencer for...
India, Canada target USD 50 Billion trade by 2030, PM Modi invites Carney to New Delhi
Good News for Passengers: Namo Bharat trains to give THIS special service for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, check timings, booking prices and more
PM Modi issues BIG statement at G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'There can be no room for...'
Nagpur SHOCKER: Another teen suicide, upset over parents not giving her mobile phone, 13 year-old takes extreme step when alone at home
Huma Qureshi wants same penalty for eve-teasing and online harassment, says 'both are equally harmful'
'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage
IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell
Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto
Prabhas fans wait over 2 hours for Rebel Saab song launch; SKN apologises: 'There was a glitch...'
TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 19: The second-last nomination task witnesses a major clash between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal. Malti slaps Tanya for her indecent behaviour, and the 'spirtual influencer' hears it from others as well.
Bigg Boss 19 is in its final phase. The taskmaster announces the second-last nominations and asks housemates to give out names they wish to nominate for eviction. Tanya Mittal, in an overconfident tone, tells BB that she wants to nominate the entire house, except her. Other contestants- Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More name one individual.
Malti Chahar slaps Tanya Mittal
After the contestants name their choices in the confession room, Bigg Boss brings an interesting twist to the task. He asks the contestants to stamp people 'nominated' they wish to evict from the show. During this task, Tanya Mittal calls Malti Chahar, and she walks to her with the stamp. Malti already receives a few stamps from others, so when Tanya enters, she deliberately decides to smudge an ink stamp on her lips. Tanya smashes the stamp on her lips and says, "Main sochti hoon ki aap deserve nahi karti finale tak jaana." This angers Malti, leading to Malti slapping the former. Other housemates get shocked, but surprisingly support Malti Chahar.
Watch the viral moment
Nomination Task Full Promo #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/pm4dkR3Vku— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 23, 2025
Also read: Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Amaal Mallik slams Tanya as she tries to justify her act and expresses discontent with Malti's reaction. Amaal calls Tanya 'badtameez' and adds, "Mooh pe dalte hai kya kisi ke, bewakoof. Itni bholi mat ban." As the task progresses, Malti calls Tanya to stamp her, and other housemates keenly await Malti's revenge moment on Tanya. After the task ends, the entire house, all eight contestants, are nominated for eviction.
Internet reacts to Tanya-Amaal fight
Netizens are divided over Tanya's gesture, with some criticising her for crossing the line with Malti, while others support Malti and call out Malti for overreacting to it. "Amaal is tunnel visioned and biased against Tanya, so his feedback is irrelevant in this situation...if it actually happened, then Malti needs to begone," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bigg Boss still has no law, such incidents have happened before, no action has been taken, raising your hand as a contestant on a task is a very serious crime, appropriate action needs to be taken." One of the netizens wrote, "Neither of them was wrong; it was a misunderstanding. Tanya also said that she closed her lips so she understood this." Bigg Boss 19 will end in the first week of December.