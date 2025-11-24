Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal, leaves Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More shocked, she hits influencer for...

Bigg Boss 19: The second-last nomination task witnesses a major clash between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal. Malti slaps Tanya for her indecent behaviour, and the 'spirtual influencer' hears it from others as well.

Bigg Boss 19 is in its final phase. The taskmaster announces the second-last nominations and asks housemates to give out names they wish to nominate for eviction. Tanya Mittal, in an overconfident tone, tells BB that she wants to nominate the entire house, except her. Other contestants- Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More name one individual.

Malti Chahar slaps Tanya Mittal

After the contestants name their choices in the confession room, Bigg Boss brings an interesting twist to the task. He asks the contestants to stamp people 'nominated' they wish to evict from the show. During this task, Tanya Mittal calls Malti Chahar, and she walks to her with the stamp. Malti already receives a few stamps from others, so when Tanya enters, she deliberately decides to smudge an ink stamp on her lips. Tanya smashes the stamp on her lips and says, "Main sochti hoon ki aap deserve nahi karti finale tak jaana." This angers Malti, leading to Malti slapping the former. Other housemates get shocked, but surprisingly support Malti Chahar.

Amaal Mallik slams Tanya as she tries to justify her act and expresses discontent with Malti's reaction. Amaal calls Tanya 'badtameez' and adds, "Mooh pe dalte hai kya kisi ke, bewakoof. Itni bholi mat ban." As the task progresses, Malti calls Tanya to stamp her, and other housemates keenly await Malti's revenge moment on Tanya. After the task ends, the entire house, all eight contestants, are nominated for eviction.

Internet reacts to Tanya-Amaal fight

Netizens are divided over Tanya's gesture, with some criticising her for crossing the line with Malti, while others support Malti and call out Malti for overreacting to it. "Amaal is tunnel visioned and biased against Tanya, so his feedback is irrelevant in this situation...if it actually happened, then Malti needs to begone," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bigg Boss still has no law, such incidents have happened before, no action has been taken, raising your hand as a contestant on a task is a very serious crime, appropriate action needs to be taken." One of the netizens wrote, "Neither of them was wrong; it was a misunderstanding. Tanya also said that she closed her lips so she understood this." Bigg Boss 19 will end in the first week of December.