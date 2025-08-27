Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...

After a heated argument, Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali were seen discussing their personal lives, and failed relationships and marriages.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 01:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...
Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand
Bigg Boss 19: The best thing about Salman Khan's reality show is that there are no permanent enemies or friends. On Monday night, Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali got into an ugly argument over eggs, and now they are seen together, discussing their personal lives, broken relationships, and failed marriages. In the new promo, Kunickaa and Baseer are seen in the living room area, along with Mridul Tiwari. The veteran actress opened up about her two failed marriages and how she joined films after becoming a mother. 

Kunickaa Sadanand on her past relationships

Kunickaa discussed her personal life struggles with Baseer and said, "I've been married, I have a child, and then I came to films." Baseer asked her, "The marriage didn't work out?" Kunickaa confirmed and added, "The second one also didn't work." Hearing Kunickaa, Baseer said, "My mom also." 

Baseer Ali got his mother married, but his stepfather...

Baseer started narrating his life's struggles, and revealed, "We got her married. The second one. Maine aur bhaiya ne karvayi thi shaadi, but he turned out to be someone else." Kunickaa lauded Baseer for being so progressive, and he added, "Zindagi bhar mom ko akele rehte hue dekha, but woh discuss nahi kar rahi thi. But humne samjha, tuning bithayi, aur karwa di shaadi."

Ali further revealed that although his stepfather was good to him, he ultimately left them abandoned. "Chala woh kaafi time tak. Aur woh mere saath was quite nice. But personal jo bhi kahani thi, jo bhi maqsad se woh nikle the apne ghar se, toh woh manzil tak pochne ke liye jo bhi ban pa raha the, woh kar rahe the." He dropped a major hint about why his stepfather dumped the family by saying, "Jab aap ek family ka hissa ban jaate ho, toh kuch cheezein aapko allow hoti hai, kuch nahi." Baseer revealed that his stepdad left him because he had different aspirations. Bigg Boss 19 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

