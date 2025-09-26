Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office

After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…: 'Past didn't hurt, I thought I’d...'

They Call Him OG box office collection: Pawan Kalyan SMASHES records, beats Coolie, Saiyaara, Chhaava, earns Rs 150 crore on first day

US President Donald Trump signs executive order on $14 Billion TikTok sale deal; declares, 'now to be run by Americans...'

BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...

EAM Jaishankar makes veiled attack on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions, stresses on 'global workforce': 'You cannot run away from...'

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's STRONG stance against terrorism at G20 Meet: 'Neither tolerance, nor accommodation...'

Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

During the captanicy task, housemates were asked to choose between Farrhana Bhat and Gaurav Khanna. While the majority supported Farrhana, Gaurav lost his cool, and his delighted fans said, "GK finally jaag gaya."

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 09:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video
Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhat and Kunickaa Sadanand
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhat are competing for the captaincy, and the taskmaster asks housemates to select their leader of the week. In the assembly room, Bigg Boss makes the contestant stand near the podium and instructs the contestants to select the weakest among the two. Kunickaa gets the perfect chance to take her revenge. She walks to Farrhana and slams her for being a 'mannerless, rude' girl. The veteran actress says, "Farrhana nihaiti bad-dimaag, badtameez aur besharam ladki hai." 

Basser walks to Gaurav and calls him the weakest, but assures, "Main aapko dobara kabhi vote karunga." Gaurav didn't get support from Shehbaz Badesha, Zeishan Quadri, and Amaal Mallik. Thus, after the task, Gaurav loses his cool and blasts the housemates. "Aap log hypocrite hai. Aur aapka koi haq nahi banta mujhe yeh bolne ka ki main backfoot pe khelta hu," Gaurav announces sharply and confirms, "Main aisa hi hoon." As per BB Tak and other Bigg Boss fan handles on X, Farrhana Bhat has won the captaincy, and this indicates a more troublesome time for Abhishek, Kunickaa, Ashnoor, and Zeishan. 

Gaurav Khanna's fans are elated about his angry avatar

Soon, the promo went viral, with many netizens lauding GK for putting out his words loud and clear. A netizen wrote, "Ye kya hogaya bhai, finally GK jaag gaya." Another netizen wrote, "When you spend a little too much time hanging out with Bajaj." One of the netizens wrote, "They chose Farhana over GK ... Zeeshan and his team voted for Farhana ...kya GK accha captain nahi hota." An internet user wrote, "Ishe kehte hain khairat ki captaincy." Another internet user wrote, "DAMN! Aisa kya hua jo GK genuinely phatt gaya and vo sabse calm aadmi hai ladte time bhi!" 

This week, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More. One of them will be eliminated on Weekend Ka Vaar. 

