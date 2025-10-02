Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'
TELEVISION
Read on to know why did Kunickaa Sadanand decided not to fight the custody battle for her son from her first marriage after nine years.
The veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand is now seen inside the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Kunickaa Sadanand. In one of the recent episodes, she opened up about her personal struggles while fighting a 9-year-long custdy battle for her son after her first marriage failed.
Kunickaa's first marriage was to Abhay Kothari, a man 13 years older than her, when she was just 18 years old in the early 1980s. The couple had a son shortly after their wedding, but the marriage ended within two years. What followed was a prolonged nine-year custody battle, after which her son ultimately chose to live with his father.
Talking about the same, the actress said, "I fought for my son for nine years. I used to earn in Bombay, then I rush to the Delhi court. One day he said to me, 'Mumma please, one out of you two have to give up, otherwise my studies will get completely ruined.' Then I said that I will not fight."
In 2000, when she was 35, Kunickaa tied the knot again to Vinay Lall, a US-based man, with whom she had another son. However, the relationship eventually ended in divorce around 2006. Following the separation, she returned to India and has since raised her younger son as a single mother.
Meanwhile, apart from Sadanand, contestants who are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, and Neelam Giri.
