Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

As Bigg Boss 19 is nearing the grand finale, the most unexpected reunion happens between Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand, leaving Tanya Mittal overwhelmed and confused.

Bigg Boss 19: As the show is stepping towards the grand finale, one of the most unexpected unions happens in the house. Farrhana Bhatt is now trying hard to change her character arc in the house, ever since Salman Khan blasted her in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. In the new promo, Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand get into a heartfelt conversation that leaves the latter in tears. In the bedroom area, Farrhana, Kunickaa, Amaal and Tanya were having a chat after a tiring day, spent interacting with the live audience.

At this moment, Farrhana tells Kunickaa, "Aapko ek baat bolu, aapki ek cheez mere dil ko chhoo gayi." Kunickaa looks at her in surprise, and then she jokes, "Phele ek baar mujhe digest karne do iss baat ko." Then Farrhana walks to Kunickaa and hugs her lovingly, and even kisses her shoulder. Amaal, in a surprised tone, says, "Saare cameras idhar ghumao." Tanya Mittal looks at them, confused over the new bond. Farrhana cheerfully declares, "Poore ghar ko bata do, Kunickaa ji ki nayi beti aayi hai." This comment was more like a dig at Tanya. Thus, she's shocked by their bond.

Watch the promo

Bigg Boss 19 PROMO | Farrhana Bani Kunickaa Ji Ki BETI | Farhana Ke Dil Ko Lagi Kunickaa Ji Ki BAAT pic.twitter.com/UUGFk1RN79 — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 12, 2025

Even netizens noticed Tanya's insecurity and possessiveness towards Kunickaa. A netizen wrote, "Votes ekhata kar rahi hai bechari ko ye lagta hai ye hum samjh nahi payenge. Naya shikaar of Farhana Bhatt is Kunickka." Another netizen wrote, "This is being made so that to get the donkey to do its work, one even has to make it a father. Over here, Tanya: How did she become even more cunning than me by sitting together?" One of the netizens wrote, "Isse badi dogli nahi dekhi mane BB main. Itna gand bola hai iss akeli ne ki char ladkiya milke bhi na bole pure season mai. Hatsoff to the parents whose children are inspired by her." According to the latest information, Mridul Tiwari was the latest contestant to be eliminated. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will happen on December 7.