Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

After Kunickaa Sadanand's eviction, Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 8 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know
Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 is now inching towards its Grand Finale. On Friday, November 21, Salman Khan shot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which will be telecast and streamed on Saturday (November 22) and Sunday (November 23). As per the latest updates, Kunickaa Sadanand has finally been evicted from the show. Several Bigg Boss 19 fans had been hoping for the veteran actress's elimination since the past few weeks.

The X (formerly Twitter) handle Bigg Boss Tak, which has been sharing correct and latest updates on Bigg Boss from the last few years, announced Kunickaa's eviction on Saturday morning. Their post read, "FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes, Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19. Makers tried saving her many times earlier, but this time...nope. Well played, Kunickaa ji."

After Kunickaa's eviction, Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 8 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt. The nine contestants who have been eliminated till now, are Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali. 

The Salman Khan-hosted show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, is expected to end in December first week. India Today has reported that the Grand Finale will take place on December 7. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."

READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
