Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know
Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'
'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos
Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday
What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous
Who will captain India in South Africa ODIs? Rohit Sharma back in contention as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer sidelined
Mahieka Sharma's FIRST reaction to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: 'I just...'
Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan
Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar to register THIS unwanted record
Will you taste this Rs 570 unusual coffee in China, served with something unexpected?
TELEVISION
After Kunickaa Sadanand's eviction, Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 8 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.
Bigg Boss 19 is now inching towards its Grand Finale. On Friday, November 21, Salman Khan shot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which will be telecast and streamed on Saturday (November 22) and Sunday (November 23). As per the latest updates, Kunickaa Sadanand has finally been evicted from the show. Several Bigg Boss 19 fans had been hoping for the veteran actress's elimination since the past few weeks.
The X (formerly Twitter) handle Bigg Boss Tak, which has been sharing correct and latest updates on Bigg Boss from the last few years, announced Kunickaa's eviction on Saturday morning. Their post read, "FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes, Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19. Makers tried saving her many times earlier, but this time...nope. Well played, Kunickaa ji."
After Kunickaa's eviction, Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 8 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt. The nine contestants who have been eliminated till now, are Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali.
The Salman Khan-hosted show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, is expected to end in December first week. India Today has reported that the Grand Finale will take place on December 7. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."
READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...