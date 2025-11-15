FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli introduces Rudhra Mahesh Babu, gives glimpses of Lord Rama, Hanuman in tale spun across Yugas, from Africa to Antarctica

India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

Landslide hits stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, several workers feared trapped

Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun jeeta, kaun haara...'

Nowgam Blast: How did explosives seized in Faridabad reach J-K?

Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill stretchered into ambulance, admitted to Kolkata hospital with neck injury

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Malti Chahar 'lesbian', mocks her sexuality with Tanya Mittal, gets brutally trolled: 'Jo khud shaadishuda mardon ko...'

How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026

Delhi Red Fort blast accused used 'dead drop' emails to communicate; What are they?

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to

Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun jeeta, kaun haara...'

Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19

How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026

How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Malti Chahar 'lesbian', mocks her sexuality with Tanya Mittal, gets brutally trolled: 'Jo khud shaadishuda mardon ko...'

Kunickaa Sadanand, who often promotes women empowerment in the Bigg Boss house, has made a distasteful comment on Malti Chahar. Kunickka's take on Malti's sexuality left netizens furious.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 09:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Malti Chahar 'lesbian', mocks her sexuality with Tanya Mittal, gets brutally trolled: 'Jo khud shaadishuda mardon ko...'
Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: Taniya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farrhana Bhatt are addressed as the 'chandaal-chokdi' by the internet users, and they rightly deserve the title. Kunickaa, being the senior-most in the house, often goes below the belt and attacks the integrity of co-contestants. She did it again and has no regrets. On Friday, Kunickaa went to Tanya Mittal to gossip about Malti Chahar. Kunickaa walked towards the bedroom area, went to Tanya, and whispered in her ear, "I think she's (Malti) is lesbian." Kunickaa continued bitching about Malti to Tanya, but Bigg Boss intervened, saying, "Kunickaa, stop whispering, talk properly." This alerted Kunickaa, and she chose to avoid the topic. 

Internet slams Kunickaa Sadanand 

Kunickaa's statement on Malti Chahar's sexuality on national television has left several netizens fuming in anger. Several internet users found the remark distasteful, especially from a lady who often boasts about women's empowerment. Soon after the episode, miffed fans took their thoughts to X and openly slammed Kunickaa for mocking Malti's sexuality. "This is really ridiculous. Shame on you #KunickaaSadanand Aunty .. I’m not a fan of Malti & I don’t care who she is @ColorsTV, @BiggBoss think about her reputation, not only her, her brother’s reputation. 900 chuha kha ke aunty haj ko chali Kunika. Mad woman," wrote a netizen. 

Another internet user wrote, "#KunickaaSadanand to #TanyaMittal - she's (Malti) lesbian. Why is she so curious about someone's sexuality?" A cybercitizen wrote, "WTF did they even call Malti 'Lesbian'? They are using this as a derogatory word. Are they even in their senses? NOT COOL CUNNING KUNICKAA. THIS SHOULD BE CALLED OUT ON WKV." One of the netizens openly slammed Kunickaa's affair with Kumar Sanu, and said, "Jo khudh shaadishuda mardon ko phasati hai, woh yeh bol rahi hai."

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

As per the reports, the grand finale of the show will happen on December 7. Currently, season 19 has Top 9 members - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadananad, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaaz Badesha, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, and Malti Chahar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?
India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to
Landslide hits stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, several workers feared trapped
UP: Landslide hits stone quarry in Sonbhadra, several workers trapped
Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun jeeta, kaun haara...'
Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19
Nowgam Blast: How did explosives seized in Faridabad reach J-K?
Nowgam Blast: How did explosives seized in Faridabad reach J-K?
Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill stretchered into ambulance, admitted to Kolkata hospital with neck injury
Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill stretchered into ambulance, admitted to Kolkat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one termed ultimate disaster, but later earned..., it is...
Amitabh, Mithun shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE