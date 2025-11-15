Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Malti Chahar 'lesbian', mocks her sexuality with Tanya Mittal, gets brutally trolled: 'Jo khud shaadishuda mardon ko...'

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli introduces Rudhra Mahesh Babu, gives glimpses of Lord Rama, Hanuman in tale spun across Yugas, from Africa to Antarctica
TELEVISION
Kunickaa Sadanand, who often promotes women empowerment in the Bigg Boss house, has made a distasteful comment on Malti Chahar. Kunickka's take on Malti's sexuality left netizens furious.
Bigg Boss 19: Taniya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farrhana Bhatt are addressed as the 'chandaal-chokdi' by the internet users, and they rightly deserve the title. Kunickaa, being the senior-most in the house, often goes below the belt and attacks the integrity of co-contestants. She did it again and has no regrets. On Friday, Kunickaa went to Tanya Mittal to gossip about Malti Chahar. Kunickaa walked towards the bedroom area, went to Tanya, and whispered in her ear, "I think she's (Malti) is lesbian." Kunickaa continued bitching about Malti to Tanya, but Bigg Boss intervened, saying, "Kunickaa, stop whispering, talk properly." This alerted Kunickaa, and she chose to avoid the topic.
Internet slams Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa's statement on Malti Chahar's sexuality on national television has left several netizens fuming in anger. Several internet users found the remark distasteful, especially from a lady who often boasts about women's empowerment. Soon after the episode, miffed fans took their thoughts to X and openly slammed Kunickaa for mocking Malti's sexuality. "This is really ridiculous. Shame on you #KunickaaSadanand Aunty .. I’m not a fan of Malti & I don’t care who she is @ColorsTV, @BiggBoss think about her reputation, not only her, her brother’s reputation. 900 chuha kha ke aunty haj ko chali Kunika. Mad woman," wrote a netizen.
isse gatiya kuch ho skta hai kya— Rajat Rana (@realitybar_yt) November 15, 2025
national television pr acchayi ki devi#KunickaaSadanand aur #TanyaMittal
ye sb bol rhe hai #MaltiChahar ke bare me
ab makers kuch ni bolenge#BigBoss19 #BB19
pic.twitter.com/QN7K5JIEwI
This is really ridiculous . Shame on you #KunickaaSadanand Aunty .. I’m not a fan of malti & I don’t care who she is @ColorsTV @BiggBoss think about her reputation not only her,her brother’s reputation.
900 chuha kha ke aunty haj ko chali kunika mad woman #BB19 #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/7vbFgwxMCx— (@787Clips) November 15, 2025
Wtf did they even call Malti “Lesbian”? They are using this as a derogatory word. Are they even in their senses? NOT COOL CUNNING KUNICKAA. THIS SHOULD BE CALLED OUT ON WKV.#KunickaaSadanand #TanyaMittal #MaltiChahar #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/8r9umdQkYs— Fitboiii (@fitboiii02) November 14, 2025
Another internet user wrote, "#KunickaaSadanand to #TanyaMittal - she's (Malti) lesbian. Why is she so curious about someone's sexuality?" A cybercitizen wrote, "WTF did they even call Malti 'Lesbian'? They are using this as a derogatory word. Are they even in their senses? NOT COOL CUNNING KUNICKAA. THIS SHOULD BE CALLED OUT ON WKV." One of the netizens openly slammed Kunickaa's affair with Kumar Sanu, and said, "Jo khudh shaadishuda mardon ko phasati hai, woh yeh bol rahi hai."
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale
As per the reports, the grand finale of the show will happen on December 7. Currently, season 19 has Top 9 members - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadananad, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaaz Badesha, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, and Malti Chahar.