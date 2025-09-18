Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Headlines

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Kunicka Sadanand says 'Abhishek Bajaj ko koi bhi decent family apni ladki nahi dega', gets brutally trolled: 'Home-wrecker ke mooh se..'

Kunickaa Sadanand has questioned Abhishek Bajaj's character, and it has irked netizens to such an extent that they are mercilessly trolling her.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 05:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Kuickaa Sadanand has again caught netizens' attention, for wrong reasons. On Wednesday, the senior-most housemate got into an ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj. Fumed by the comebacks of Abhishek, Kunickaa slammed him and gossiped about him with other contestants. In the bedroom, Kunickaa was having a conversation with Pranit More and Awez Darbar, and made a huge remark on Bajaj's character. 

While Pranit and Awez were more interested in discussing other contestants, Kunickaa ranted about Abhishek and went on to say that no decent family would allow or give their girl to marry him. The veteran actress said, "I will call out. I will call out. Aapko batau, aaj ke time koi bhi decent family agar yeh show dekh raha hoga, aur apni ladki biyana chahega, toh Bajaj ko bilkul nahi dega. Definitely nahi dega." Pranit laughed it out, but Awez found it distasteful, and so did the netizens. 

The internet brutally trolled Kunickaa Sadanand

The clip from Wednesday's episode went viral, and netizens are unhappy with Kunickaa's remark on Bajaj. "Home-wrecker ke mooh se acha nahi lagta," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Wtf?! I would happily let my daughter or sister get married to a guy like Abhishek, but NEVER to Ayaan (Kunickaa's son) because she'd have the presence of this wench in her life." One of the netizens wrote, "Auntyjiii aapke ghr ki bahu jarur nhi bnne dega koi decent family ka hoga toh." An internet user wrote, "A home wrecker !!! What audacity to point at somebody else’s reputation." Another internet user wrote, "Awez and Pranit kaise dost hai. Apne dost ke liye stand toh lo chup karao iss lady ko." 

Abhishek Bajaj wins captaincy 

After Amaal Malik's tenure, Abhishek Bajaj will be the new captain of BB House. Abhishek showed an exceptional performance at Pirate Task, winning the captaincy of the week. 

