Bigg Boss 19: Know date, time, and where to watch Salman Khan’s show

The much-loved reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, once again hosted by Salman Khan. This year’s theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar,” promises extra drama as housemates get more decision-making power, while the audience retains voting rights.

When and where to watch

The grand premiere takes place tonight, August 24. The show will stream first on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Viewers will get to see Salman introduce the contestants and share their journeys in the opening episode.

Theme twist

Bigg Boss will step back from interfering in the game this time. Instead, he will only set the rules, while contestants manage their own decisions. Endemol Shine COO Rishi Negi explained that the concept was shaped by audience feedback and criticism from earlier seasons.

Apart from unveiling the new contestants, Salman is set to bring his trademark humour and even perform to the song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai in the opening episode.

Promos have already created buzz by dropping hints about who might enter the house. Fans suspect Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar after teasers showed a red-suited man and a couple describing love as friendship. Another clue about “audience ka favourite beta” has sparked speculation around actor Gaurav Khanna.

Probable contestants

Names being linked to the new season include Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Apoorva Mukhija, Zeeshan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Dino James, among others.

Fans Ka Faisla twist

Adding to the excitement, viewers got the power to choose between YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and musician Shehbaz Badesha for a spot in the house. The winner of this vote will be revealed by Salman during the grand premiere.