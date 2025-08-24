Bigg Boss 19: Know date, time, and where to watch Salman Khan’s show

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt

ISRO successfully conducts first integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan Mission

Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine: Skincare, bubble baths, self-care secrets, more

Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video

Virat Kohli's lighthearted jab at Cheteshwar Pujara resurfaces after latter's international retirement: 'Usse zyaada shareef ladka...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025

Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back, know contestants

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Sir

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Know date, time, and where to watch Salman Khan’s show

Viewers will get to see Salman Khan introduce the contestants and share their journeys in the opening episode on August 24.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 19: Know date, time, and where to watch Salman Khan’s show
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-loved reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, once again hosted by Salman Khan. This year’s theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar,” promises extra drama as housemates get more decision-making power, while the audience retains voting rights.

When and where to watch

The grand premiere takes place tonight, August 24. The show will stream first on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Viewers will get to see Salman introduce the contestants and share their journeys in the opening episode.

Theme twist

Bigg Boss will step back from interfering in the game this time. Instead, he will only set the rules, while contestants manage their own decisions. Endemol Shine COO Rishi Negi explained that the concept was shaped by audience feedback and criticism from earlier seasons.

Apart from unveiling the new contestants, Salman is set to bring his trademark humour and even perform to the song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai in the opening episode.

Promos have already created buzz by dropping hints about who might enter the house. Fans suspect Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar after teasers showed a red-suited man and a couple describing love as friendship. Another clue about “audience ka favourite beta” has sparked speculation around actor Gaurav Khanna.

Probable contestants

Names being linked to the new season include Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Apoorva Mukhija, Zeeshan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Dino James, among others.

Fans Ka Faisla twist

Adding to the excitement, viewers got the power to choose between YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and musician Shehbaz Badesha for a spot in the house. The winner of this vote will be revealed by Salman during the grand premiere.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Bollywood celebs who married in their 20s
5 Bollywood celebs who married in their 20s
Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs
Who is John Bolton? Ex-US NSA raided after criticising Trump's tariffs
Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster
Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role
Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security
Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security
Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Priyanka Chopra in Dostana and other Bollywood’s most talked-about saree looks on-screen
Bollywood’s most talked-about saree looks on-screen
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE