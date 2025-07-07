Bigg Boss 19: Three stars to join Salman Khan as hosts, show to premiere on OTT on this date, tentative contestants are...

Bigg Boss 19 is set to begin in the last weekend of August and the episodes will first stream on JioHotstar before airing on Colors. Some of the celebrities approached are Munmun Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Taneja, Purav Jha, Krishna Shroff, Apoorva Mukhija, and Raj Kundra among others.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is set to be back for the 19th season. As per the latest updates, the upcoming season will air for five months, making it the longest one in the Bigg Boss history. Though Salman Khan has signed the contract for the three months and the episodes in the final two months will be hosted by Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar. All three of them have hosted Bigg Boss before. The Sultan actor will be back for the Grand Finale.



Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss 19

A source close to the development was quoted telling Indian Express Screen, "Like every year, the makers are planning to bring in different celebrities as special hosts. After Salman finishes his three-month-long stint, makers will bring in Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to step in as hosts."



Bigg Boss 19 episodes to first stream on JioHotstar

The source added that the show is set to begin in the last weekend of August and the episodes will first stream on JioHotstar before airing on Colors. "The makers are making this season as a digital-first property. This means the show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT; however, the fresh episodes will drop on JioHotstar first, and after one and a half hours, the same episode will appear on Colors TV", it added.



Celebs approached for Bigg Boss 19

The contestants who have been approached for Bigg Boss 19 included a lot of celebrities and influencers. These included Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Apoorva Mukhija, Chinki Minki, Purav Jha, Krishna Shroff, Mr Faisu, Kanika Mann, Raj Kundra, Daisy Shah, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Mamta Kulkarni, Paras Kalnawat, Mickey Makeover, Lataa Saberwal and Ashish Vidyarthi.



Most famous winners in Bigg Boss history

Some of the most famous winners in the Bigg Boss history have been Karan Veer Mehra, Munawadr Faruqui, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Prince Narula, Shweta Tiwari, and the late Sidharth Shukla.



READ | Meet actress, whose father is IAS officer, studied at NIFT, husband is rapper, owns theatre company, became OTT star after...