Bigg Boss 19: Is Gaurav Khanna the highest-paid contestant on Salman Khan's show? Anupamaa star says 'Can be a rumour or...'

Gaurav Khanna entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on August 24. Before he began his participation in Salman Khan's reality show, the Anupamaa actor made it clear that he is not joining Bigg Boss 19 for financial reasons.

Gaurav Khanna, who gained immense fame for playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, is now a promising contestant in Bigg Boss 19. While there has been a debate around the highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's reality show, now Gaurav Khanna has hinted that he might be the one who is taking the biggest paycheck home.

Is Gaurav Khanna the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss 19?

In a recent interview, Gaurav Khanna was asked to confirm media reports that he is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19. To this, the actor joked that maybe the reports are not wrong. The Anupamaa actor was quoted by India Today as saying, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It’s all about what you get on the table. I don’t even know who the contestants are, and we also don’t discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season."

Gaurav Khanna denies participating in Bigg Boss 19 for 'financial stability'

Gaurav Khanna entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on August 24. Before he began his participation in Salman Khan's reality show, the Anupamaa actor made it clear that he is not joining Bigg Boss 19 for financial reasons but hopes that the experience will be valuable for him as an actor.

"I’m not doing this show for financial stability. I’m doing it to understand what sort of person I am. As an actor, I like to have different experiences. I will meet so many characters inside Bigg Boss. Imagine the amount of subconscious learning that I will get as an actor. I can play so many characters later in my life, picking from the Bigg Boss house. I mean, it’s a win-win for me in that scenario," he said.