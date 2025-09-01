Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...

Abhishek Bajaj and Akansha Jindal met at a party in 2010 and dated for seven years before getting engaged.

Bigg Boss 19 is known for its drama, but this time, the buzz is about contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s personal life. While many viewers assumed the 32-year-old actor was single, reports reveal that he has been married since 2017.

According to reports, Abhishek met Akansha Jindal at a party in 2010. The two dated for seven years before the actor made a grand romantic proposal on a yacht near Mumbai’s Gateway of India. They got engaged on October 28, 2017, and tied the knot a month later in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

In wedding photos, Abhishek can be seen wearing a golden sherwani, while Akansha looked stunning in a traditional red outfit.

Who Is Abhishek Bajaj’s Wife?

As per a Jagran report, Akansha Jindal keeps away from the Bollywood spotlight. She works as a company secretary and is also a digital creator with nearly 2 lakh Instagram followers. Her social media feed is filled with bold, glamorous pictures — but not a single photo with Abhishek.

This absence of couple pictures has led to speculation about a possible separation. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Abhishek or Akansha about their relationship status.

Bigg Boss 19 Journey

While his personal life is now making headlines, Abhishek’s time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has also been eventful. He has engaged in debates with co-contestants like Kunika Sadanand over household chores, and even host Salman Khan has called him out for not folding his blanket properly.

Still, it’s clear that Abhishek Bajaj’s off-screen life is sparking more curiosity than his on-screen drama. Fans are now closely following both his Bigg Boss journey and updates about his marriage.