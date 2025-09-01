Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
Priya Marathe death: Prarthana Behere breaks down in tears at Pavitra Rishta co-star's funeral in Mumbai
Trump aide Peter Navarro once again attacks India's Russian oil purchases: 'Brahmins profiteering at the expense of....'
6 major rules changing from September 1, 2025: Know how they will impact your pocket
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Mumbai Ganpati darshan with daughter Aaradhya, fans rush for selfies: Watch viral video
Meet IAS Aarti Dogra, who was once mocked for her height, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, now serving as role model, her height is..., AIR was...
Commercial LPG cylinders price reduced by Rs 51.50 from today; check new rates
Lil Nas X's father shares heartbreaking update after rapper's mental health crisis and shocking arrest: 'We shed tears...'
PM Modi SCO summit 2025: PM Modi to address plenary session today; to hold bilateral meet with Putin
'Witnessing formation of qualitatively new system of international relations': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties
TELEVISION
Abhishek Bajaj and Akansha Jindal met at a party in 2010 and dated for seven years before getting engaged.
Bigg Boss 19 is known for its drama, but this time, the buzz is about contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s personal life. While many viewers assumed the 32-year-old actor was single, reports reveal that he has been married since 2017.
According to reports, Abhishek met Akansha Jindal at a party in 2010. The two dated for seven years before the actor made a grand romantic proposal on a yacht near Mumbai’s Gateway of India. They got engaged on October 28, 2017, and tied the knot a month later in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.
In wedding photos, Abhishek can be seen wearing a golden sherwani, while Akansha looked stunning in a traditional red outfit.
Who Is Abhishek Bajaj’s Wife?
As per a Jagran report, Akansha Jindal keeps away from the Bollywood spotlight. She works as a company secretary and is also a digital creator with nearly 2 lakh Instagram followers. Her social media feed is filled with bold, glamorous pictures — but not a single photo with Abhishek.
This absence of couple pictures has led to speculation about a possible separation. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Abhishek or Akansha about their relationship status.
Bigg Boss 19 Journey
While his personal life is now making headlines, Abhishek’s time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has also been eventful. He has engaged in debates with co-contestants like Kunika Sadanand over household chores, and even host Salman Khan has called him out for not folding his blanket properly.
Still, it’s clear that Abhishek Bajaj’s off-screen life is sparking more curiosity than his on-screen drama. Fans are now closely following both his Bigg Boss journey and updates about his marriage.