TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: How much is Salman Khan charging as host for three months? Per weekend fee is a whopping Rs...

For Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan had charged Rs 96 crores, while his fees for Bigg Boss 18 and 17 were reportedly Rs 250 crores and Rs 200 crores, respectively. Bigg Boss 19 will also host other guest hosts in the latter months of this season.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bigg Boss 19: How much is Salman Khan charging as host for three months? Per weekend fee is a whopping Rs...

August 30 is a big day for both reality show and Salman Khan's fans as Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere. The season is all set to begin with Salman Khan returning as a host for the first three months. Amid the latest buzz surrounding the show, Salman Khan’s staggering fees for hosting this season have been revealed. 

How much is Salman Khan's fee for hosting Bigg Boss 19? 

Sources state that Salman Khan is charging Rs 120 to Rs 150 crore for returning as a host for Bigg Boss 19. Salman Khan will host the show over 15 weeks, with his fees for each weekend coming down to Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. Bigg Boss 19's budget is reportedly smaller than the previous versions; however, Salman Khan's staggering fees are a testament to his star power. 

For Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan had charged Rs 96 crores, while his fees for Bigg Boss 18 and 17 were reportedly Rs 250 crores and Rs 200 crores, respectively. Bigg Boss 19 will also host other guest hosts in the latter months of this season. 

Bigg Boss 19 schedule 

Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months, with Salman Khan returning as a host for the first three months. Apart from Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor may take over for the remaining period. This year, Bigg Boss 19 will first release its episode on Jio Hotstar, after which it will be telecast on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 19 rumoured participants 

The official list of contestants is yet to be confirmed; however, the rumoured contestants include Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan, and Mickey Makeover, among others.

