Bigg Boss 19 house tour: Step inside Salman Khan’s show home with assembly room, animal-themed walls, and more

Conceptualised by Art Director Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud, the Bigg Boss 19 house is more than just a backdrop; it sets the stage for drama, conflict, and alliances, all under the ever-watchful eye of Bigg Boss.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 07:32 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19 house tour: Step inside Salman Khan’s show home with assembly room, animal-themed walls, and more
Image credit: Instagram
The new season of Bigg Boss is finally around the corner, and the excitement for new drama, fights and tasks is on cloud nine among the fans of the reality show. The makers have now unveiled the photos of the house where design meets symbolism at every corner.

Conceptualised by Art Director Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud, the Bigg house is more than just a backdrop; it sets the stage for drama, conflict, and alliances, all under the ever-watchful eye of Bigg Boss. For Season 19, the design draws from the spirit of camping in the wild, which invokes the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods while providing a natural space for discussions among the housemates.

The entry in the living room of Bigg Boss is marked with a W-shaped wooden pillar, giving an essence of a natural landscape for the participating contestants of the show. The wall drawings of deer and lion in the living room appear to be a symbolic representation of the daily fights that typically occur in that area.

Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka War' also takes place in the living room where the hosts interact with the housemates through a television.

Outdoors, wigwam seating recreates the feeling of a community circle. And through ever-watchful eyes carved into its design, the house reminds contestants that accountability is constant. The Assembly Room, which serves as the DNA of the Bigg Boss house this year.

In line with the season's theme, Gharwalon ki Sarkaar, this space becomes the central hub for debates, discussions, and decision-making. Accessible only at certain times, it is designed as a crucible of power where contestants will be challenged to confront opposing views, negotiate authority, and prove their ability to lead or stand their ground. It is expected to become a battleground for the contestants where they can either lose, win or make new fans.

The garden area features a roaring lion on the roof, symbolising power, as many home tasks are carried out outside the living room.

The voting area of the house is under the watchful eyes of an Eagle symbolising Bigg Boss, as he has been the protector and the guardian of the house and participants. In the voting room, the true faces of the contestants are unveiled as they face dilemmas between friendship and personal needs. Many new strategies are also taking root in the voting areas.

The secret room features wallpaper with eyes, symbolising its true essence, where contestants often watch their mates' activities on a television.

Speaking about his vision for the design, Omung Kumar said, "Every year, the Bigg Boss house gives me the chance to create something completely new. For Season 19, it was a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner. We've added playful touches, from unusual creatures to watchful eyes, to keep the contestants constantly on edge. The Assembly Room is my personal highlight this season, conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar' and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

