Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 will begin with its Grand Premiere episode on Sunday, August 24. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Abhishek Bajaj are some of the expected contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house today.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with its newest season Bigg Boss 19 and its host Salman Khan. The superstar has already shot for the Grand Premiere, which will be streamed on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm on Sunday, August 24. The contestants of the show will be revealed in the premiere episode.

Bigg Boss 19 theme

The theme of Bigg Boss 19 is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. As per reports, the housemates will be divided into two groups of ruling party and opposition party. Each group will nominate a member for the captaincy each week and the winning team will rule the house for that week, and the losing team will become the opposition party.

Bigg Boss 19 expected contestants

The celebrities who will most likely be locked inside Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Amaal Malik, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, and Nagma Mirajkar.

Bigg Boss 19 to be the longest season of the show

As per reports, Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months, making it the longest season in the show's history. Salman Khan will only be hosting the show for the first three months and will return for the Grand Finale. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor will be seen as the hosts in the last two months, as per reports.

READ | Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...