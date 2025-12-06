FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...

IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH

Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR behind ahead of IPL mini auction, becomes most...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...

Who is Rahul Bhatia? Man who owns IndiGo, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more

Good news for commuters: First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for operations, trials to be held on THIS date; Here’s what we know so far

JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for..

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...

Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik are the top five contestants competing in the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale scheduled on Sunday, December 7.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and is now gearing up for its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks packed with high-stakes tasks, emotional upheavals, sharp strategies, and fiery clashes, this season is finally coming to its conclusion this weekend.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

From the last three months, all the episode of Bigg Boss 19, including its Grand Premiere, first streamed on JioHotstar at 9 pm and aired on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. But, the explosive Grand Finale will will simultaneously stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV from 9 pm, on Sunday, December 7.

Top 5 contestants in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 contestants and 2 more joined in as the wildcards. Out of these 18 contestants, only 5 are remaining in the race to win this season and take home the winner's trophy. These five are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik. The Grand Finale episode will feature all the contestants who have participated in this season.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will feature Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joining host Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, romantic comedy marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen pairing after the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar. 

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also marks Kartik and Karan's first collaboration since their much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout.  It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Ikkis is Dharmendra's final film.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...
Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for..
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices
IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH
IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Bavuma's reaction steals the show
Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR behind ahead of IPL mini auction, becomes most...
Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement