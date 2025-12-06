Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...

Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik are the top five contestants competing in the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale scheduled on Sunday, December 7.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and is now gearing up for its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks packed with high-stakes tasks, emotional upheavals, sharp strategies, and fiery clashes, this season is finally coming to its conclusion this weekend.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

From the last three months, all the episode of Bigg Boss 19, including its Grand Premiere, first streamed on JioHotstar at 9 pm and aired on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. But, the explosive Grand Finale will will simultaneously stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV from 9 pm, on Sunday, December 7.

Top 5 contestants in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 contestants and 2 more joined in as the wildcards. Out of these 18 contestants, only 5 are remaining in the race to win this season and take home the winner's trophy. These five are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik. The Grand Finale episode will feature all the contestants who have participated in this season.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will feature Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joining host Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, romantic comedy marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen pairing after the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also marks Kartik and Karan's first collaboration since their much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout. It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Ikkis is Dharmendra's final film.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...