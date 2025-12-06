FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Read on to know whom the popular stand-up comic Samay Raina is supporting in Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale. Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More are the five finalists.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...
Samay Raina and Bigg Boss 19
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and is now gearing up for its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks filled with demanding tasks, emotional highs and lows, bold strategies, and fiery confrontations, the season will wrap up this Sunday. What began with 16 housemates and two wildcard entries has now narrowed down to the final five contenders: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik.

As the internet is divided over who deserves to win Bigg Boss 19, stand-up comedian Samay Raina wants Pranit More to win the show as Pranit is also a stand-up comic. In one of the videos going viral on the internet, Samay was asked at an event who should win the Salman-hosted show, and he replied, "Pranit More ko jeeta do, usko jeetna chaiye show. Comedian ko jita do. Main show dekh nahi raha hoon but ek comedian Pranit jeete toh achha hai (Make Pranit Mor win, he should win the show. Make a comedian win. I don't watch the show, but if a comedian Pranit wins, it would be great)."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will see Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday sharing the stage with host Salman Khan as they promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy is slated to release in cinemas on Christmas on December 25 and will clash at the box office with Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, the period war drama also features Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Karan Kundrra, who participated in Bigg Boss 15, and Sunny Leone, who was seen in Bigg Boss 5, will also join Salman Khan to promote their upcoming dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will also be seen as one of the guests. The Grand Finale will be telecast on Colors and stream on JioHotstar from 9 pm on December 7.

Advertisement