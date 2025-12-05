Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Tanya Mittal, spiritual influencer who claimed to save 100 people at..., started her business with Rs 500, sold jewellery, 3 iPhones for...

Tanya Mittal has been the most intriguing contestant of Bigg Boss 19, keeping her co-contestants and the rest of India puzzled about her life and her background. Tanya has made some extravagant claims, even calling her more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai.

Love her, hate her, but you can't ignore her- this is exactly how you can describe Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal. In 105 days, the Gwalior princess captivated the audience with her over-dramatic persona, extravagant claims, and unique style. With Bigg Boss 19, Tanya successfully secured a place as one of the top finalists of the season, and also the only outsider who got an acting offer from Ekta Kapoor. Let's delve further into the life and history of Tanya Mittal.

Tanya Mittal's Family background

Born on September 27, 1995, Tanya hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and she has a younger brother, Amrutesh Mittal. After a pleasant childhood, her father walked out of the family, taking Tanya and Amrutesh, due to financial disputes in the extended family. They reunited years later after her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer.

When Tanya Mittal had to drop out of education, she was given an ultimatum of marriage

After completing her schooling in Gwalior, Tanya moved to Chandigarh to study architecture at a university there. But she said she left the course midway and returned home to Gwalior as she was given an ultimatum to get married. At that time, in her early twenties, Tanya went through a breakup after her then-boyfriend ended the relationship. This pushed her to join a pageant institute in Gwalior, where she said she wanted to look beautiful.

Tanya Mittal's rebound and fame to stardom

Over the next six months, Tanya lost 13 kg and started rebuilding her confidence. She eventually entered the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in 2018, went against her parents' wishes, represented India and won. The win opened doors to modelling, brand collaborations and a growing social media presence.

Tanya Mittal's humble beginnings in business, sell her jewellery to support her dreams

After returning home with just Rs 500, Tanya decided to start a small business. She bought art supplies and began making handmade greeting cards. Her first order came within a week, but she wasn't paid. She later sold her gold jewellery and even three iPhones to pay her employee's salary. That helped Handmade Love survive its early challenges, and Tanya expanded it with products like sarees, handbags, accessories, home decor and more. Tanya Mittal started her social media journey with fashion reels and brand collabs. Later, she turned into a spiritual influencer, visiting various temples and sharing cultural history.

Tanya Mittal's Kumbh controversy, and her claims in the Bigg Boss house

In 2025, Tanya came into the limelight during the Mahakum stampede, where she claimed she helped save 100 people along with her bodyguards. Later that year, she made an entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 19. In the show, Tanya grabbed headlines, known for her larger-than-life claims, including having 150 bodyguards, a kitchen lift, carrying 800 sarees in the house, travelling to Dubai to eat Baklava, getting biscuits from London, and much more.

As per the reports, Tanya's business earned her the title of Youngest Millionaire Entrepreneur. Today, with a net worth of nearly Rs. 2 crores. She's currently competing with Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt in the finale.