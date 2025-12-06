FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...

IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH

Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR behind ahead of IPL mini auction, becomes most...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...

Who is Rahul Bhatia? Man who owns IndiGo, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more

Good news for commuters: First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for operations, trials to be held on THIS date; Here’s what we know so far

JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for..

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...

IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

Here's everything you need to know about Pranit More, who once made fun of Salman Khan for his court cases and is now among one of the finalists in Khan's show Bigg Boss 19. More was also assaulted for his jokes on Veer Pahariya.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 02:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...
Bigg Boss 19 finalist Pranit More
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hosted by Salman Khan, the much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and is now heading into its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks of intense tasks, emotional twists, strategic moves, and explosive confrontations, the season is set to wrap up this weekend. The show started with 16 contestants, with two additional participants entering later as wildcards. Of the 18 housemates who competed, only five remain in the running for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik. Here's a look at Pranit More's journey in the show and his controversies involving Salman Khan and Veer Pahariya.

Who is Pranit More?

After doing MBA in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai; Pranit More worked in sales for an automobile brand but disappointed by the corporate hustle, he switched his career. He worked as an RJ with Radio Mirchi from 2019 to 2023 before moving into stand-up comedy, where he gained popularity for his observational humour and relatable storytelling. His YouTube channel further amplified his reach, earning him a strong digital presence with widely viewed comedic sketches and live performances. Over the years, Pranit also built a reputation through stand-up specials and stage shows, establishing himself as a versatile entertainer.

Pranit More controversies

Pranit's journey hasn’t been without controversy. Old clips of him mocking Salman Khan and his court cases resurfaced just as he entered Bigg Boss 19, sparking online debates and scrutiny. He faced a major setback in February 2025 when he was assaulted by fans of actor Veer Pahariya for joking about him during a performance. The incident became a headline-making moment, with Pahariya eventually condemning the attack, but the controversy continued to follow Pranit into the Bigg Boss 19 house, where contestants occasionally referenced it during arguments.

Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19

Inside Bigg Boss 19, Pranit turned his vulnerabilities and humour into strengths. Despite being confronted by Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode over his past jokes, he managed to rebuild his image with wit, adaptability, and emotional honesty. His steady gameplay, strategic balance, and comic timing helped him survive nominations and conflicts, eventually earning him a place among the season's Top 5 finalists and marking one of the most notable redemption arcs of the season.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...
Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for..
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices
IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH
IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Bavuma's reaction steals the show
Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR behind ahead of IPL mini auction, becomes most...
Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement