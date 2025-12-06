Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

Here's everything you need to know about Pranit More, who once made fun of Salman Khan for his court cases and is now among one of the finalists in Khan's show Bigg Boss 19. More was also assaulted for his jokes on Veer Pahariya.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and is now heading into its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks of intense tasks, emotional twists, strategic moves, and explosive confrontations, the season is set to wrap up this weekend. The show started with 16 contestants, with two additional participants entering later as wildcards. Of the 18 housemates who competed, only five remain in the running for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik. Here's a look at Pranit More's journey in the show and his controversies involving Salman Khan and Veer Pahariya.

Who is Pranit More?

After doing MBA in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai; Pranit More worked in sales for an automobile brand but disappointed by the corporate hustle, he switched his career. He worked as an RJ with Radio Mirchi from 2019 to 2023 before moving into stand-up comedy, where he gained popularity for his observational humour and relatable storytelling. His YouTube channel further amplified his reach, earning him a strong digital presence with widely viewed comedic sketches and live performances. Over the years, Pranit also built a reputation through stand-up specials and stage shows, establishing himself as a versatile entertainer.

Pranit More controversies

Pranit's journey hasn’t been without controversy. Old clips of him mocking Salman Khan and his court cases resurfaced just as he entered Bigg Boss 19, sparking online debates and scrutiny. He faced a major setback in February 2025 when he was assaulted by fans of actor Veer Pahariya for joking about him during a performance. The incident became a headline-making moment, with Pahariya eventually condemning the attack, but the controversy continued to follow Pranit into the Bigg Boss 19 house, where contestants occasionally referenced it during arguments.

Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19

Inside Bigg Boss 19, Pranit turned his vulnerabilities and humour into strengths. Despite being confronted by Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode over his past jokes, he managed to rebuild his image with wit, adaptability, and emotional honesty. His steady gameplay, strategic balance, and comic timing helped him survive nominations and conflicts, eventually earning him a place among the season's Top 5 finalists and marking one of the most notable redemption arcs of the season.

