TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...

Here's everything you need to know about Gaurav Khanna, the strongest contender to win Bigg Boss 19. The Anupamaa actor also won Celebrity MasterChef India earlier this year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 02:00 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its Grand Finale on Sunday, December 7. The finale week has begun with six contestants - Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. As per reports, Malti will be eliminated in the mid-weel eviction, leaving the others as the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Out of them, the strongest contender to win this season of Bigg Boss is Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav Khanna acting career

Hailing from Kanpur, Gaurav did his MBA in marketing and even worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm before following his passion of acting. He finally made his acting debut with a brief role in Siddhanth in 2005. Gaurav then appeared in supporting roles in Bhabhi and Kumkum, until he bagged his first lead role in Meri Doli Tere Angana in 2007. Over the next decade, he rose to fame with notable roles such as Neil Fernandez in Jeevan Saathi - Humsafar Zindagi Ke, Inspector Kavin in CID, Dr. Akshay Sinha in Tere Bin, and Prince Virendra Singh in Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. However, it was his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa from 2021 to 2024 that earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his place as a household name.

Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Unlike other contestants who relied on drama or confrontation to stay relevant, Gaurav Khanna has been consistent, mature, and mentally strong during his entire journey in Bigg Boss 19. He avoided unnecessary conflicts, spoke logically rather than emotionally, always stayed grounded and humble, and refused to compromise his integrity. These qualities earned him immense respect from fellow contestants, viewers, and also Salman Khan who promised to work with Gaurav soon in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this season. After battling for 15 weeks in Bigg Boss 19, he won the Ticket To Finale task and thus, deserves to lift the trophy in the Grand Finale.

Gaurav Khanna's previous reality show

Gaurav Khanna likes to keep his personal life private and thus, he stayed away from reality shows until this year. Earlier in 2025, he participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India. The cooking-based reality show was judged by the celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who also acted as the host. In the Grand Finale, Gaurav defeated Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia to become the first champion of Celebrity MasterChef India.

