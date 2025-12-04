Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Farrhana Bhatt, started working at 16, five-time national medalist in…, worked with Akshay, Ajay, Salman

Apart from being active in movies, Farrhana Bhatt is also a peace activist, global youth leader, and a five-time national Taekwondo medalist. Bhatt has represented Kashmir on international platforms like the G20 Youth Summit.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will happen on Sunday, December 7, and one of the finalists competing for the title is the headstrong, no-nonsense girl, Farrhana Bhatt. Farrhana has displayed a strong personality, and despite creating most of the ruckus in the house, one cannot ignore her contribution. Farrhana has given a tough fight to the other four finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik. Hailing from Kashmir, Farrhana Bhatt has faced many hurdles before reaching Bigg Boss. Raised by a single mother in a conservative Muslim family, Farrhana fought for her identity and created a path for herself, facing all odds. Let's delve further into her life.

Farrhana Bhatt: Early life and education

Born on March 15, 1997, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Farhana was raised in a conservative household acting and glamour world was strictly prohibited. At a very young age, reportedly when she was an infant, Farrhana's father left the family, leaving her mother and grandfather. Farrhana grew up with her strongest pillars of support. Despite societal challenges and even threats, Farhana pursued her dreams and completed her degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. To sharpen her acting skills, she even did a Diploma in acting from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai. Farrhana's family include her mother, grandmother, two sisters -Soliha and Fiza, and their beloved pet cat.

Farrhana Bhatt: More than just an actress

Farhana Bhatt isn't just an actor, but also a peace activist, global youth leader, and a five-time national medalist in Taekwondo. Bhatt represented Kashmir on international platforms like the G20 youth events. Farrhana is also a self-taught dancer who gained initial fame through a viral dance video. Well, her dancing skills are praised even in the BB house.

Farrhana Bhat's road to Bollywood

After starring in multiple music videos, Farhana’s big break came in films that happened in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours & Travels. In this film, Farrhana was seen with Sunny Kaushal. However, it was her performance as Jasmeet in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu (2018) that helped her to gain recognition in Bollywood. Farrhana went on to feature in Salman Khan's produced Notebook (2019), several web shows like The Freelancer, and a few indie films such as The Country of Blind. Farrhana was also seen in a blink-and-miss role in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. In this film, she played the role of a reporter. Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will happen on Sunday, December 7, 9 pm onwards on JioHotstar and Colors.