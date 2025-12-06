FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Here's everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 19 finalist Amaal Mallik, famous Bollywood music composer. Salman Khan gave multiple warnings to him for his anger and abusive language in the show. Son of Anu Malik's younger brother Daboo Malik, Amaal had cut ties with his family once.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 04:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...
Bigg Boss 19 finalist Amaal Mallik
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and is now headed for its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks of tough tasks, emotional drama, sharp strategies, and heated clashes, the season concludes this weekend. Starting with 16 contestants plus two wildcards, the controversial reality show show now has its final five contenders: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik. Here's a look at Amaal's journey in Bollywood and inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Amaal Mallik Bollywood career

Born to Anu Malik's younger brother Daboo Malik, Amaal Mallik is an acclaimed Indian music composer and singer known for his melodic style and emotionally rich soundtracks. He made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014 and went on to deliver several successful songs in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kapoor & Sons, Azhar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and independent hits like Chal Wahan Jaate Hain and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. Over the years, Amaal has emerged as one of the youngest mainstream composers in the industry, appreciated for blending modern production with classic Indian sensibilities. Amaal's younger brother Armaan Malik is also an established singer in Bollywood.

When Amaal Mallik cut ties with his family

In March 2025, Amaal shared a long post on Instagram, sharing that he is battling with clinical depression and is cutting ties with his family. A part of his note read, "I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too — but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional." Amaal later deleted his post. His father Daboo acknowledged his mistakes, admitting that he had taken Amaal for granted while giving greater attention to his younger son, Armaan.

Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19

After the first few weeks, Amaal Mallik was criticised by Salman Khan for his lack of interest in tasks. Soon, Mallik sharpened his game and became an active presence in the house. As his friendships with Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali grew, so did his conflicts, leading to fights with Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, and a major clash with Farrhana Bhatt, during which he made a derogatory remark about her mother and even snatched food from her plate. 

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, his father Daboo Malik pleaded with him to reflect on his anger and abusive language in the house. From then, Amaal maintained his composure during his fights. In the second half of his journey, Amaal also made bonds with Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha. Toward the finale, he also reconnected with Farrhana through music, ending his journey on a more balanced note. Whether he ends up as a winner or not, we would have to wait and watch the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale for the same.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
