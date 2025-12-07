Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt are Top 3 contestants? Reports say Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal are evicted from Salman Khan show

As per latest reports, Tanya Mittal and Armaan Mallik have been eliminated from the final race to win Bigg Boss 19 trophy. The top three contestants left are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and its Grand Finale has now begun. After 15 weeks filled with intense tasks, emotional highs and lows, strategic gameplay, and heated confrontations, the season is all set to wrap up today on Sunday, December 7. The top five contestants of the show this season are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

As the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale has just begun streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV from 9 pm, insider reports have stated that Amaal and Tanya have been eliminated. The X handle The Khabri, which has been sharing the latest updates on Bigg Boss from past several seasons, has informed about Tanya and Amaal's eviction. This means that Gaurav, Farrhana, and Pranit could be the top 3 contestants this season. The official updates from the show are still awaited.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will see Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday sharing the stage with the host Salman Khan to promote Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Karan Kundrra, who participated in Bigg Boss 15, and Sunny Leone, who was seen in Bigg Boss 5, will also join Salman to promote their upcoming dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will also be seen as one of the guests.

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19, which began on August 24, saw a total of 18 contestants throughout its journey. Apart from the five finalists, the rest of them were Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishan Quadri.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn