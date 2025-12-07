FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The early inside buzz states that Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt are the top 2 contestants left in the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale. Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More have reportedly been evicted from the show.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 10:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt are top 2 contestants, Pranit More evicted; say sources
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt are Top 2
Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and has now entered its Grand Finale. After 15 weeks of gripping tasks, emotional twists, smart strategies, and fiery clashes, the season is set to conclude today, Sunday, December 7. The top five contestants vying for the title are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

As the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale has started streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV from 9 pm, early insider buzz suggests that Gaurav and Farrhana are the top 2 contestants. The popular X handle The Digital News Hub, known for consistently sharing real-time Bigg Boss updates over the years, has reported the evictions of Tanya, Amaal, and Pranit. If these updates hold true, Gaurav and Farrhana are likely to make it to the Top 2 this season. However, official confirmation from the show is still awaited.

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will feature Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joining host Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is slated to release on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. Former contestants Karan Kundrra (Bigg Boss 15) and Sunny Leone (Bigg Boss 5) will also share the stage to promote their new dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. Additionally, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will make a special appearance as one of the guests.

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19, which began on August 24, saw a total of 18 contestants throughout its journey. Apart from the five finalists, the rest of them were Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishan Quadri.

