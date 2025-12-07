TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up

Bigg Boss 19, which began on August 24, saw a total of 18 contestants throughout its journey. Apart from the five finalists, the rest of them were Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishan Quadri.

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show

Add DNA as a Preferred Source