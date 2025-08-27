Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react

Taylor Swift engaged: Donald Trump says THIS as pop star set to marry Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with friendship bracelet given with phone number by..., and then...

Indian Army officer, who assaulted SpiceJet staff, put on no-fly list for 5 years; here's what it means

Himachal: Massive destruction due to heavy rains in Kullu, NH-3 damaged, Beas river swells, authorities issue advisories

Who will win India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025? Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram names his favourite team

Mark Zuckerberg spends Rs 221 crore on security, know how much world's richest man Elon Musk spend, and reason behind high security

DNA TV Show: How will Donald Trump's tariffs impact India

Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement ceremony: See pics

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh slams, questions her 'honesty, sensibility': 'Ek ladki jo kehti hai ki woh 4 ladko ko..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav vs Baseer, Zeeshan; they fight with Anupama for this reason

Taylor Swift engaged: Donald Trump says THIS as pop star set to marry Travis Kelce

On Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement, Donald Trump says...

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with friendship bracelet given with phone number by..., and then...

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: The third day in the BB house will witness another electrifying clash between Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali. The former Anupamaa actor is said to be the 'mastermind'. But he's also proving to be someone who'll not take any nonsense. Yes, he's a straightforward guy and that makes him the most interesting person in the house. None of the 15 housemates has been this clear in conveying their thoughts, except for Gaurav.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 02:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react
Gaurav Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: The third day in the BB house will witness another electrifying clash between Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali. The former Anupamaa actor is said to be the 'mastermind'. But he's also proving to be someone who'll not take any nonsense. Yes, he's a straightforward guy and that makes him the most interesting person in the house. None of the 15 housemates has been this clear in conveying their thoughts, except for Gaurav.

In the new promo, Gaurav is having a serious, high-pitched conversation with Zeeshan, speaking about why food is missing. Baseer hears him,  and he jumps into the conversation, just to prove him wrong. Baseer and Zeeshan try to push Gaurav into a corner. As a result, Gaurav blasts at them. 

Gaurav isn't afraid of eviction

After arguing with Zeeshan, Abhishek, and Gaurav remain headstrong and give firm replies to the allegations made by them. At last, when the argument continues. Gaurav makes a mic-drop as a moment, saying, "Itna hi hain, kar do nominate." Gaurav knows how to handle the Bigg Boss crowd. At the same time, he continues to remain grounded, living to his on-screen persona of aadarsh beta. Gaurav's attitude is winning the audience well. Several netizens commented on the reel, and lauded his screen presence nd clarity of attitude.

Netiens' reaction to Gaurav Khanna

Soon after the promo, several netizens commented praising Vicky for his prompt reply. A netizen wrote, "Ab toh asli dangal shuru hoga. Gaurav vs Baseer & Zeishan = full on TRP dhamaka." A netizen wrote, "Idk why I'm getting negative vibes from Basir." One of the netiens wrote, "Fighting over food again. #BB18 started again kya." 'Anger suits you, Gaurav, internet user wrote." 

About Bigg Boss 2

Currently, seven contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. Apart from him, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khan, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More are not nominated for this week's eviction.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? What is its punishment, know about anti-dowry acts
Greater NOIDA Dowry Horror: What is dowry death? Know about anti-dowry acts
Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?
Why has Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...
US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India
US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine
Ek Chatur Naar trailer review: 'Divya Khosla is way better than Janhvi Kapoor', her cat-and-mouse game with Neil Nitin Mukesh impresses netizens
Ek Chatur Naar trailer: Divya Khosla cat-and-mouse game with Neil impresses fans
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home at time of Nikki Bhati's death
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE