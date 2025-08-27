Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: The third day in the BB house will witness another electrifying clash between Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali. The former Anupamaa actor is said to be the 'mastermind'. But he's also proving to be someone who'll not take any nonsense. Yes, he's a straightforward guy and that makes him the most interesting person in the house. None of the 15 housemates has been this clear in conveying their thoughts, except for Gaurav.

Bigg Boss 19: The third day in the BB house will witness another electrifying clash between Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali. The former Anupamaa actor is said to be the 'mastermind'. But he's also proving to be someone who'll not take any nonsense. Yes, he's a straightforward guy and that makes him the most interesting person in the house. None of the 15 housemates has been this clear in conveying their thoughts, except for Gaurav.

In the new promo, Gaurav is having a serious, high-pitched conversation with Zeeshan, speaking about why food is missing. Baseer hears him, and he jumps into the conversation, just to prove him wrong. Baseer and Zeeshan try to push Gaurav into a corner. As a result, Gaurav blasts at them.

Bigg Boss 19 Promo



It's Gaurav vs Baseer & Zeishan pic.twitter.com/DemDf00Ril — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) August 26, 2025

Gaurav isn't afraid of eviction

After arguing with Zeeshan, Abhishek, and Gaurav remain headstrong and give firm replies to the allegations made by them. At last, when the argument continues. Gaurav makes a mic-drop as a moment, saying, "Itna hi hain, kar do nominate." Gaurav knows how to handle the Bigg Boss crowd. At the same time, he continues to remain grounded, living to his on-screen persona of aadarsh beta. Gaurav's attitude is winning the audience well. Several netizens commented on the reel, and lauded his screen presence nd clarity of attitude.

Netiens' reaction to Gaurav Khanna

Soon after the promo, several netizens commented praising Vicky for his prompt reply. A netizen wrote, "Ab toh asli dangal shuru hoga. Gaurav vs Baseer & Zeishan = full on TRP dhamaka." A netizen wrote, "Idk why I'm getting negative vibes from Basir." One of the netiens wrote, "Fighting over food again. #BB18 started again kya." 'Anger suits you, Gaurav, internet user wrote."

About Bigg Boss 2

Currently, seven contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. Apart from him, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khan, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More are not nominated for this week's eviction.