Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'

As per the viral photo, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhanna Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Ashnoor Kaur will be the top six contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 10:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna to win show? Viral photo shows these contestants in top 6, netizens say 'shame on you Colors TV'
Bigg Boss 19 winner leaked
Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to grab headlines with dramatic twists, shocking turns, and thrilling episodes. The show, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, has completed 70 days since its premiere in August 2025. 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house at the beginning and two wildcards joined in later.

On Monday, November 3, a viral photo on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Gaurav Khanna will win Bigg Boss 19. The picture also showed other five contestants which would make it to the Grand Finale - Abhishek Bajaj as 1st runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt as 2nd runner-up, Amaal Mallik as 3rd runner-up, Tanya Mittal as 4th runner-up, and Ashnoor Kaur as 5th runner-up. 

Reacting to this viral picture, netizens have shared their furious reactions on X. One user wrote, "Scripted show Bigg Boss, shame on you Colors TV", while another added, "If this is true than f**k off makers. Shame on you. If you guys already have a fixed winner, then why we are wasting our time in voting." "Someone leaked the script of Bigg Boss 19", read another comment. The authenticity of the picture is still questionable. The photo seems like a screenshot from Wikipedia, which can be edited by anyone.

BB20

Meanwhile, apart from the six contestants mentioned above, the other contestants still locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar. Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19, and Pranit More has walked away due to his health reasons. It is still not confirmed if Pranit will re-enter the show or now.

