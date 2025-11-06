Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna shouts at Farrhana Bhatt, calls himself 'TV ka superstar'; netizens troll him, 'Anupamaa ka sidekick hai bas'

Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt will be seen engaged in a verbal brawl during the captaincy task in the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 19.

The eleven contestants currently locked inside Bigg Boss 19 house are Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwari, and Kunickaa Sadanand. Each day sees several fights and confrontations between them, resulting in explosive drama and high-voltage entertainment.

The Thursday episode will see the housemates contesting against each other to become the next captain. All the contestants are seen standing on top of a huge guitar and the one who falls down to the ground will get out of the race. The promo starts with Mridul Tiwari and Farrhana Bhatt pushing each other. Then, Kunickaa Sadanand is seen pushing Abhishek Bajaj out from the captaincy race.

We then see Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana engaged in verbal brawl. Gaurav shouts at her and says, "Tujhe ab main power of television dikhaaunga." Farrhana taunts him, "Dekho TV ke superstar ke saath kya ho gaya?", to which Gaurav shouts even loudly, "Haan, hun main TV ka superstar aur tu bas Finale me mere liye taali bajaayegi. Tu pehchaani jaayegi ki tu mere season mein aayi thi."

Netizens shared their interesting reactions to the promo clip. One of them said, "Gaurav kahan ka superstar hai? Anupamaa ka sidekick hai bas", while another added, "Har promo Farrhana ke upar hota hai aur Gaurav ko lagta hai uska show hai, hilarious." "Season to Farrhana Bhatt ke naam se jaana jaayega. It's always Farrhana v/s someone else in the promo. The queen is running the show", read another comment. "Please someone tell him that it's Farrhana season all the way", wrote another netizen.

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Captaincy Task - Mridul vs Farrhana | Abhishek vs Kunickaa | Farrhana vs Gaurav #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/OILDppiOCW November 5, 2025

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 started airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar in August 2025. The season kicked off with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, later joined by two wildcard entrants who amped up the competition even further. Shehzab Badesha and Malti Chahar entered the show on 14th and 42nd day respectively.

Out of the total 18 contestants, Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Additionally, Pranit More exited the house due to health concerns. However, it remains uncertain whether Pranit will make a comeback later in the season.

